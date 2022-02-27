Huawei’s new Super Device platform brings cross-device features that let you use the company’s PCs, mobile, and wearable devices together.

For example, pair a phone with your PC and you can mirror your phone’s display or open up to three mobile app windows on your computer, allowing you to watch videos or engage in chat without leaving your desktop. Or pair a Huawei MatePad tablet with your Windows PC and you can use the tablet as an external display for additional desktop space.

You can also choose to mirror your desktop rather than extending it… which has the added benefit of allowing you to use your tablet’s screen as an input device. This allows you to use a pressure-sensitive pen, for example, to take handwritten notes or draw pictures.

Pairing a phone or tablet also allows you to drag and drop files between devices.

And since the cross-device features extend to Huawei’s new MatePad Paper with an ePaper display, that makes it extraordinarily easy to transfer documents to an ePaper tablet for reading.

Huawei says Super Device also simplifies pairing of Huawei-branded peripherals including true wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless mice and keyboards.