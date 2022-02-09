Samsung is introducing its latest flagship phones and tablets today… but the company is also making a new promise: some Galaxy devices will now receive as many as four major Android and Samsung One UI updates and up to five years of security updates.

That puts Samsung at the head of the pack when it comes to Android phone makers. Google’s Pixel 6 phones, for example, will get five years of security updates but Google (the company that makes Android) is only promising three major OS updates).

That said, Samsung’s announcement is full of caveats:

It’s available on select Samsung Galaxy S, Z, and A series phones and tablets, which means that not all members of those families will be supported that long.

Samsung Galaxy S, Z, and A series phones and tablets, which means that not all members of those families will be supported that long. Samsung carefully says “up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades” and “up to five years of security updates,” suggesting that there’s a bit of wiggle room.

The company also doesn’t say how frequently it will roll out security updates. While Google makes security patches available on a monthly basis, phone makers sometimes choose to roll them out to users on a quarterly or slower basis… particularly for older phones.

For now it seems like folks who’ve bought a Samsung flagship phone in the past year or so will likely be covered, as are customers who buy new flagship phones or tablets this year. Here are the devices Samsung says will received four generations of major software upgrades and five years of security updates:

Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming S series devices Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and upcoming Z series devices Galaxy A Series: upcoming select A series devices

upcoming select A series devices Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices

The four year upgrade commitment also extends to the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Watch4 Classic, and upcoming Galaxy Watch devices.

