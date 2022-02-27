Samsung is introducing a range of new laptops and convertibles with prices starting at $900 for the new Galaxy Book2 360 13.3 inch convertible with an OLED display and 12th-gen Intel Core processor to $1250 for the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 which… honestly has similar specs, but has a slimmer, lighter design, Intel Evo certification, and comes in two screen sizes.

Here’s a run-down of Samsung’s new Galaxy Book2 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

Samsung’s new flagship-class convertible comes in two sizes: there’s a 13.3 inch model that weighs 1.04 kg (2.3 pounds) and measures 11.5mm (0.45″) thick and a 15.6 inch model that’s 1.41 kg (3.1 pounds) and 11.9mm (0.47″).

Specs for both models are largely the same: they each have 500-nit, 1920 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED displays with 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, support for Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Alder Lake processors, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, 3.5mm audio and microSD card slots, and Samsung S-Pen support.

Both also have 1080p webcams and dual microphones, support for 8GB to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB to 1TB of solid state storage. And both are available in silver, graphite, or burgundy color options.

Where they differ a bit is that the larger model has a 68 Wh battery while the smaller has a 63 Wh battery. They both have backlit keyboards, but only the 15.6 inch version has a number pad. And while they both have stereo speakers, the larger model has 5W speakers, while the 13.3 inch version tops out at 4 watts (which is still pretty good by laptop speaker standards).

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be available in April for $1250 and up, although pre-orders should open in mid-March.

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 ​ Galaxy Book2 Pro 360​ 13.3” Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 15.6” Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5mm 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9mm Weight​ 1.04kg 1.41kg OS Windows 11 Display​ 13.3-inch FHD Super AMOLED (16:9 ratio),

Up to 500nit (HDR),

120% Color Volume (DCI-P3),

HDR 1,000,000:1

FHD (1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch FHD Super AMOLED (16:9 ratio),

Up to 500nit (HDR),

120% Color Volume (DCI-P3),

HDR 1,000,000:1

FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU​ (Platform) 12th Gen Intel CoreProcessors (i7/i5)

(Intel EV) Graphic​ Intel Iris Xe Graphics Connectivity

(WLAN) Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color​ Silver, Graphite, Burgundy Memory 8/16/32GB (LPDDR5) Storage 256/512GB, 1TB SSD Camera/Mic FHD 1080p / Dual Array Mic Audio

(Speakers) Stereo 2 x max 4W (Smart AMP),

Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Stereo 2 x max 5W (Smart AMP),

Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Keyboard Island Type with Backlit 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit S Pen

(Stylus) In-box (8.2 x 7.7 x 144.84mm, 7.9g) Battery​ 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh (Typical) Adaptor​

(Charging) 65W USB Type-C Adaptor Authentication

(Security) Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), Headphone/Mic, microSD Solution Private Share, Bixby, Quick Share, SmartThings, Galaxy Book Smart Switch,

Second screen, Easy Bluetooth Connection, Samsung Notes & Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

While these model lacks the 360-degree hinge and touchscreen displays of their slightly pricier counterparts, they’re also even thinner and lighter and the 15.6 inch model is available with an option for Intel Arc discrete graphics.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3″ weighs just 870 grams (1.9) pounds) and measures 11.2mm (0.44″) thick, while the 15.6 inch model is 1.11kg (2.5 pounds) and 11.7mm (0.46″) with integrated graphics or 1.17 kg (2.6 pounds) and 13.2mm (0.52″) with a discrete GPU.

Both sizes are available with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 Alder Lake processor options, 1080p AMOLED displays, support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage, and both have similar port, keyboard, speaker and battery configurations as their convertible counterparts.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro will be available in April for $1050 and up.

Galaxy Book2 Pro ​ Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3” Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6” Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2mm 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7mm (Internal Graphic)

355.4 x 225.8 x 13.2mm (External Graphic) Weight​ 0.87kg 1.11kg (Internal Graphic)

1.17kg (External Graphic) OS Windows 11 Display​ AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080) CPU

(Platform) 12th Gen Intel Core Processors (i7/i5)

(Intel EVO) Graphic​ Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax, 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax, 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color​ Silver, Graphite Memory 8/16/32GB (LPDDR5) Storage Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic FHD 1080p/Dual Array Mic Audio Stereo 2 x max 4W (Smart AMP),

Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Stereo 2 x max 5W (Smart AMP),

Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Keyboard Island Type with Backlit 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit Battery​ 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh​ (Typical) Adaptor​ 65W USB Type-C Adapter Authentication Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1),

HDMI (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, microSD Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, microSD,

nano SIM (Optional) slot

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360

This model is exclusively available as a 13.3 inch convertible, and it’s the most affordable of the bunch, with a $900 starting price. It still features a 13.3 inch OLED touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, a 65W USB-C power adapter, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

But other specs are slightly less impressive. While the Galaxy Book2 360 will be available with up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 1TB of solid state storage, it tops out at 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and entry-level configurations may have Intel Celeron, Pentium or Core i3 processors

The notebook has a 720p webcam rather than 1080p. The 61.1 Wh battery is a little smaller than the ones included with other models. And at 1.16 kg (2.56 pounds) and 12.9mm (0.51″) thick, the Galaxy Book2 360 is certainly a thin and light notebook. It’s just not as thin or light as its siblings.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Business

Samsung has also introduced a new line of business-class 14 inch laptops that are expected to ship in April with optional support for features including a 4G LTE cellular modem, up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and optional support for NVIDIA MX570 graphics on some models.

The company hasn’t announced how much this new 14 inch notebook will cost, and notes that it will only be available “in select markets.” Those details should be available closer to launch, but a spec sheet is already available:

Galaxy Book2 Business Dimensions 326.4 x 213.8 x 19.92mm Weight* 1.51kg OS Windows 11 Pro Display* 14-inch, FHD, Anti-Glare CPU* Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors /12th Gen Intel Core™ i3 or i5 or i7 processor Graphic* Intel UHD GraphicsIntel Iris X Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce MX570 A Connectivity 4G LTEWi-Fi 6E Color Graphite Memory 8GB, up to 64GB (2 Slot) Storage 256GB, up to 1TB Camera/Mic FHD 1080p + IR / Dual MIC Audio Stereo Speaker, Dolby ATMOS Battery 51.5Wh (typical) Adaptor USB-C 65W Authentication IR Camera, Fingerprint Power Key Ports USB-C (1), USB-A (2), Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0,

RJ45, Headphone / Mic, uSD, Kensington Lock

via Samsung (1)(2)(3)