Chinese phone maker nubia appears to be taking the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink approach to gaming phones with the RedMagic 7 series, throwing in big displays with high refresh rates and higher touch sampling rates, air triggers, active cooling (a fan), beefy specs, and RGB lighting effects.

The RedMagic 7 Pro basically adds the kitchen sink with a bigger battery, up to 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and an under-display camera, making it the first gaming phone with that feature.

The RedMagic and RedMagic7 Pro go on sale in China February 21 with prices starting at around $630 and $760, respectively. The phones will be available outside of China starting March 10th, although pricing for the global models hasn’t been announced yet.

Nubia says the Chinese versions will be available with a choice of “Cyber Neon,” “Night Knight” and “Deuterium Transparent” edition color schemes, with the firs two featuring lighting effects built into the case and the latter sporting RGB lighting on the built-in turbo fan that’s visible through the transparent back cover.

RedMagic 7 RedMagic 7 Pro Display 6.8”

2400 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED panel

165Hz refresh rate

720Hz touch sampling

600 nits peak brightness 6.8”

2400 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED

10-bit panel

120Hz refresh rate

960Hz touch sampling

700 nits peak brightness Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8 or 12GB LPDDR5-6400 12 or 18GB LPDDR5-6400 Storage 128 or 256GB 128GB, 256GB or 1TB Battery & charging 4500mAh

120W fast charging

165W charger included 5000mAh

135W fast charging

165W charger included Rear Cameras 64MP primary

8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

2MP f/2.4 macro 64MP primary

8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera 8MP 16MP Under-display camera Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS Miscellaneous 500Hz shoulder triggers

RGB lighting

Active cooling (turbofan)

3.5mm headphone jack

In-display fingerprint sensor 500Hz shoulder triggers

RGB lighting

Active cooling (turbofan)

3.5mm headphone jack

In-display fingerprint sensor Software RedMagic OS 5.0 (Android 12) RedMagic OS 5.0 (Android 12) Colors Cyber Neon

Night Knight

Deuterium Transparent Edition Cyber Neon

Polar Black Knight

Deuterium Transparent Edition Price 8GB / 128GB for 3,999￥($630)

12GB / 256GB for 4,899￥($770) 12GB / 128GB for 4,799￥($760)

12GB / 256GB for 5,299￥($840)

18GB / 1TB for 7,499￥ ($1,180)

RedMagic 7 images

RedMagic 7 Pro images