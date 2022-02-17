Chinese phone maker nubia appears to be taking the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink approach to gaming phones with the RedMagic 7 series, throwing in big displays with high refresh rates and higher touch sampling rates, air triggers, active cooling (a fan), beefy specs, and RGB lighting effects.

The RedMagic 7 Pro basically adds the kitchen sink with a bigger battery, up to 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and an under-display camera, making it the first gaming phone with that feature.

The RedMagic and RedMagic7 Pro go on sale in China February 21 with prices starting at around $630 and $760, respectively. The phones will be available outside of China starting March 10th, although pricing for the global models hasn’t been announced yet.

Nubia says the Chinese versions will be available with a choice of “Cyber Neon,” “Night Knight” and “Deuterium Transparent” edition color schemes, with the firs two featuring lighting effects built into the case and the latter sporting RGB lighting on the built-in turbo fan that’s visible through the transparent back cover.

RedMagic 7RedMagic 7 Pro
Display6.8”
2400 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED panel
165Hz refresh rate
720Hz touch sampling
600 nits peak brightness		6.8”
2400 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED
10-bit panel
120Hz refresh rate
960Hz touch sampling
700 nits peak brightness
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM8 or 12GB LPDDR5-640012 or 18GB LPDDR5-6400
Storage128 or 256GB128GB, 256GB or 1TB
Battery & charging4500mAh
120W fast charging
165W charger included		5000mAh
135W fast charging
165W charger included
Rear Cameras64MP primary
8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
2MP f/2.4 macro		64MP primary
8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
2MP f/2.4 macro
Front Camera8MP16MP Under-display camera
Connectivity5G
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS		5G
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS
Miscellaneous500Hz shoulder triggers
RGB lighting
Active cooling (turbofan)
3.5mm headphone jack
In-display fingerprint sensor		500Hz shoulder triggers
RGB lighting
Active cooling (turbofan)
3.5mm headphone jack
In-display fingerprint sensor
SoftwareRedMagic OS 5.0 (Android 12)RedMagic OS 5.0 (Android 12)
ColorsCyber Neon
Night Knight
Deuterium Transparent Edition		Cyber Neon
Polar Black Knight
Deuterium Transparent Edition
Price8GB / 128GB for 3,999￥($630)
12GB / 256GB for 4,899￥($770)		12GB / 128GB for 4,799￥($760)
12GB / 256GB for 5,299￥($840)
18GB / 1TB for 7,499￥ ($1,180)

