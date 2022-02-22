The Redmagic 7 is a smartphone for gamers with a 6.8 inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 1675 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, support for up to 18GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, dual shoulder trigger buttons, and a cooling system that includes a fan that spins at up to 20 thousand revolutions per minute. Oh, since it’s a gaming device, of course it has RGB lighting effects built into the case.

First unveiled in China last week, smartphone maker Nubia has announced that the RedMagic 7 will be go on sale worldwide on March 10, 2022.

The phone will be available in regions including the US and Canada, Europe and the UK, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, with three pricing/configuration options for global customers:

RedMagic 7 Obsidian with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage for $629 / €629 / £529

RedMagic 7 Pulsar with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for $729 / €729 / £619

RedMagic 7 Supernova with 18GB RAM and 256GB storage for $799 / €799 / £679 \

Each model features a 2400 x 1080 pixel display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, a triple camera system (64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro), and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The shoulder triggers are touch capacitive buttons with a 500 Hz touch sampling rate and touch response times as lower a 7.4 ms.

Other features include stereo speakers, 3 microphones, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G and measures 171 x 78 x 9.5mm and weighs 215 grams.

It’s powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with a 65-watt fast charger.

It seems like the slightly higher-spec RedMagic 7 Pro will be available exclusively in China. That model has a 5,000 mAh battery and a 16MP under-display front-facing camera plus support for up to 1TB of storage.