The developer behind the open source CutiePi tablet is taking aim at the laptop space with a new DIY mini-laptop.

The Penkesu Computer is features a 7.9 inch widescreen display, a 48-key ortholinear mechanical keyboard and it uses a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W as its brains. You can’t buy one yet, but you can find everything you need to build your own at Penk’s GitHub page.

The parts list includes a 7.9 inch, 1280 x 400 pixel IPS LCD display with support for capacitive touch input), a 3D printed case (which uses Gameboy Advance SP replacement hinges to hold the lid and body together), a 3.7V Li-Po battery and power supply, and a custom keyboard that includes:

48 x Kailh low profile Choc V1 switches

48 x MBK Choc low profile keycaps

48 x 1N4148 diodes

1 x Arduino Pro Micro

1 x custom printed circuit board

Penk provides the gerber file for the keyboard PCB and a QMK firmware file and there are assembly instructions at GitHub. But since everything is open source, you can modify the designs or use different parts that better meet your needs.

Powering the whole thing is Raspberry Pi’s $15 computer with a 1 GHz ARM quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and 512MB of RAM. That means the little computer should support most operating systems and software compatible with running on Raspberry Pi devices matching those specs.

Penk says there are “no immediate plans on selling kits or making Penkesu Computer mass producible,” but that doesn’t rule out the possibility that you might be able to buy one at some point in the future rather than making your own.

via Tom’s Hardware