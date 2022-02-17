The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a mid-range phone that packs some premium features including a 90 Hz AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and support for 65-watt fast charging with some of the features you might be more used to seeing in low-cost phones like a MediaTek processor, a single speaker and, thankfully, a headphone jack.

OnePlus says the Nord CE 2 will be available in India starting February 22 for ₹23,999 ($320) and up, and it will hit Europe and the UK on March 10 with prices starting at €349 and £299, respectively (those prices are closer to $400).

Unfortunately it doesn’t sound like OnePlus plans to offer this phone in North America, but if you do happen to be in a region where it’s available, here’s what you can expect:

6.43 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel 90 Hz display

MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor

6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x memory

128GB UFS 2.2 storage

64MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP rear cameras

16MP front-facing camera

4,500 mAh battery

65W fast charging

USB 2.0 Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack

Mono speaker

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

5G

Dual SIM + microSD card reader (cards up to 1TB)

OnePlus says its 65 watt SUPERVOOC fast charging allows you to take the phone’s battery from 1 to 100 percent in 32 minutes. And the company includes a 65-watt charger in the box, unlike some phone makers which offer fast charging but ship their phones with slower chargers (or no chargers at all) and ask you to buy a separate accessory for speedier charging.

