Nokia has largely been out of the consumer electronics space for years, but thanks to licensing deals you can pick up Nokia-branded phones and tablets worldwide from HMD Global, and Nokia-branded laptops in India thanks to Flipkart.

Now a French startup called OFF Global has announced it’s bringing a line of Nokia PureBook Pro laptops to 22 countries.

It’s unclear whether the Nokia name will be enough to make these laptops stand out, especially since they’re not actually made by Nokia or HMD (the company probably most associated with Nokia-branded consumer devices in recent years). But at least they’re reasonably well pried.

OFF Global will offer a 15.6 inch model pried at €699 ($780) and a 17.3 inch version that sells for €799 ($890).

Both laptops feature 1920 x 1080 pixel 250-nit displays and both are powered by 28-watt Intel Core i3-1220P processors and feature 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD (both user upgradeable).

The notebooks also have 2MP webcams, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader, a fingerprint sensor, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.

The 15.6 inch model weighs 1.7 kg (3.75 pounds) and features a 57 Wh battery, while the 17.3 inch version is 2.5 kg (5.5 pounds) with a 63 Wh battery. Both models measure 19mm (0.75 inches) thick.

via press release, Journal du Geek, WinFuture, and LaptopMag

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.