While some phone makers only offer a stylus with high-end smartphones, Motorola has been selling a line of mid-range Moto G Stylus handsets for years for folks willing to sacrifice specs in pursuit of a more affordable price tag.

This year’s Moto G Stylus (2022) ups the ante in some key areas: it has a more RAM, a bigger battery, an updated camera system and a higher screen refresh rate than last year’s model, while keeping the same $300 price tag. But Motorola also swapped out a mid-range Qualcomm processor for a mid-range MediaTek chip, which could be more of a lateral move.

Motorola is taking orders for the new Moto G Stylus now and expects to begin shipping the phone February 17, 2022.

Here’s a run-down of some of the phone’s key specs:

Moto G Stylus (2022) Display 6.8 inches

2460 x 1080 pixels

20:9 aspect ratio

90 Hz refresh rate

IPS LCD

Stylus (docks inside phone) Processor MediaTek Helio G88 Graphics ARM Mali-G52 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

microSD card reader (up to 512GB) Cameras 50MP primary

8MP ultra-wide angle (118 degree FoV) + macro

2MP depth

16MP front-facing Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 10W Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headset Audio Loudspeaker

2 microphones Water resistance “Water repellent” but not waterproof Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Single SIM

4G LTE

(no 5G or NFC) Security Fingerprint reader (side)

Face unlock) Colors Twilight Blue

Metallic Rose OS Android 11 Dimensions 170.21 x 75.9 x 9.45mm Weight 216 grams Price $300