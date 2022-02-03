While some phone makers only offer a stylus with high-end smartphones, Motorola has been selling a line of mid-range Moto G Stylus handsets for years for folks willing to sacrifice specs in pursuit of a more affordable price tag.

This year’s Moto G Stylus (2022) ups the ante in some key areas: it has a more RAM, a bigger battery, an updated camera system and a higher screen refresh rate than last year’s model, while keeping the same $300 price tag. But Motorola also swapped out a mid-range Qualcomm processor for a mid-range MediaTek chip, which could be more of a lateral move.

Motorola is taking orders for the new Moto G Stylus now and expects to begin shipping the phone February 17, 2022.

Here’s a run-down of some of the phone’s key specs:

Moto G Stylus (2022)
Display6.8 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
90 Hz refresh rate
IPS LCD
Stylus (docks inside phone)
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G88
GraphicsARM Mali-G52
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
Cameras50MP primary
8MP ultra-wide angle (118 degree FoV) + macro
2MP depth
16MP front-facing
Battery5,000 mAh
Charging10W
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm headset
AudioLoudspeaker
2 microphones
Water resistance“Water repellent” but not waterproof
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Single SIM
4G LTE
(no 5G or NFC)
SecurityFingerprint reader (side)
Face unlock)
ColorsTwilight Blue
Metallic Rose
OSAndroid 11
Dimensions170.21 x 75.9 x 9.45mm
Weight216 grams
Price$300

