While some phone makers only offer a stylus with high-end smartphones, Motorola has been selling a line of mid-range Moto G Stylus handsets for years for folks willing to sacrifice specs in pursuit of a more affordable price tag.
This year’s Moto G Stylus (2022) ups the ante in some key areas: it has a more RAM, a bigger battery, an updated camera system and a higher screen refresh rate than last year’s model, while keeping the same $300 price tag. But Motorola also swapped out a mid-range Qualcomm processor for a mid-range MediaTek chip, which could be more of a lateral move.
Motorola is taking orders for the new Moto G Stylus now and expects to begin shipping the phone February 17, 2022.
Here’s a run-down of some of the phone’s key specs:
|Moto G Stylus (2022)
|Display
|6.8 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
90 Hz refresh rate
IPS LCD
Stylus (docks inside phone)
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Graphics
|ARM Mali-G52
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
|Cameras
|50MP primary
8MP ultra-wide angle (118 degree FoV) + macro
2MP depth
16MP front-facing
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|10W
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm headset
|Audio
|Loudspeaker
2 microphones
|Water resistance
|“Water repellent” but not waterproof
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Single SIM
4G LTE
(no 5G or NFC)
|Security
|Fingerprint reader (side)
Face unlock)
|Colors
|Twilight Blue
Metallic Rose
|OS
|Android 11
|Dimensions
|170.21 x 75.9 x 9.45mm
|Weight
|216 grams
|Price
|$300