Motorola has scheduled a launch event for February 24th, when the company is expected to unveil the Moto Edge 30 Pro, a phone that’s basically expected to be the global version of the Moto Edge X30 that launched in China a few months ago.

Now Evan Blass has posted a few leaked pictures showing that the Moto Edge 30 pro does indeed look identical to the Chinese version. It’ll also be available with some interesting accessories.

Images show a phone with three rear cameras arranged in a vertical row on the back of the phone, along with an LED flash, and a hole-punch front-facing camera. Accessories include a stylus and a folio case which has two unusual features:

The case can also be folded for use as a stand, propping up the phone when you’re watching videos, for example.

When the case is closed over the screen, there’s a strip along the center of the cover where you can still see the screen, allowing Motorola to provide an always-on-display feature with the time, date, notification icons, and other information.

It doesn’t look like there’s a slot in the phone for storing the stylus when it’s not in use, and it’s unclear whether this is a pressure-sensitive pen or just a simple capacitive stylus that will act like a finger, but with a finer point. It will likely be sold as an optional accessory rather than included with the phone.

While full details for the Moto Edge 30 Pro haven’t been announced yet, the Chinese Moto Edge X30 features a 6.7 inch, FHD+ OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. I’d be surprised if the global version didn’t share those specs.

What I’m less certain of are the memory and storage configurations: customers in China can purchase the phone with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but it’s not unusual for there to be global variations of features like that.

Other features for the Chinese Moto Edge X30 include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth-sensing camera, a 60MP front-facing camera, a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 68W wired fast charging.

Prices in China range from around $500 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to $565 for a 12GB/256GB version of the phone.