The Morefine M6 is a computer with an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor, up to 16GB of RAM and support for up to two SSDs, and support for Windows 11, Ubuntu, or other Linux-based operating systems. It’s also pocket-sized, measuring 155 x 80 x 19mm (6.1″ x 3.1″ x 0.75″) and weighing 195 grams (6.9 ounces), making this mini PC about the size of a modern smartphone (or more like two stacked atop one another since it’s a bit on the thick side).
First announced in October, the went up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in January with prices starting at $256 and an expected ship date of April, 2022. But it turns out you can already buy an M6 from AliExpress for $229 and up.
That’s despite the fact that the crowdfunding campaign claims that the higher price tag represents a 30% discount off the expected retail price. Now it looks like Morefine might have been using that figure to make its crowdfunding campaign more attractive.
Anyway, the model available from AliExpress is available in configurations ranging from 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for $226 to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $352.
At the heart of the little computer is Intel’s Celeron N5105 chip, which is a 10-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processor with base and burst speeds of 2 GHz and 2.9 GHz, respectively plus Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units and base / burst speeds of 450 Mhz and 800 MHz.
Under the hood the little computer features LPDDR4 2933 MHz memory, M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 slots that can be used for NVMe and SATA storage, respectively, and an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
Ports include:
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x USB Type-C (full function)
- 1 x USB Type-C (power input)
- 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
Morefine notes that the computer can drive up to two 4K/60Hz displays when using the HDMI and USB-C port at the same time, thanks to USB DisplayPort Alt Mode functionality. And since the other USB-C port which is used for power works with any power supply that supports 12V/2A output, not only can you plug the computer into a wall charger, but you may be able to power the system from some USB power banks, enabling on-the-go usage.
The little computer is an actively cooled device with a small fan inside the case. But Morefine says it’s been optimized to balance noise and performance.
Morefine is offering 3 pricing/configuration options for the M6 during crowdfunding:
- 8GB RAM/256GB NVMe storage for $256 (Super Early Bird price)
- 8GB RAM/512GB NVMe storage for $298 (Super Early Bird price)
- 16GB RAM/1TB NVMe storage for $359 (Super Early Bird price)
But if you order from AliExpress, you get more options – for example you can snag a model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for about $290.
via Morefine (Facebook) and AndroidPC.es
This article was originally published January 22, 2022 and most recently updated February 17, 2022.
I’m not rich, but since I don’t smoke and don’t drink, this (ofc the 16GB/1TB version) will be the perfect companion of my CHUWI LarkBox Pro! :))
The Morefine M6 seems to be more usable though, just perfect for when I don’t want to switch my main PC on.
We’ll see, won’t we?
I’m all for more n’ fun technology(I even bought one of those cube pc things)…but I don’t know who the market is that wants another pc in their pocket(other than your phone). Is that somehow a dream of people that I’ve missed?
Yeah, I don’t see that being a real attraction either. My guess is that it’s just an interesting way to help people visualize the size of it, and honestly, it’s helpful in a way.
The idea is to throw the thing in your backpack (possibly with one of those mini keyboards-track pads used with mediacenters) an HDMI cable and you can have a desktop away from home wherever there is a TV with HDMI input available. It’s a travelers’ thing… 🙂
very nice idea , but too expensive
I need 2 18650 for ups too
That’s a smart idea. A little usb plug-able 18650 ups add-on.
” The company seems to be using crowdfunding more as a promotional tool than a fundraising one.”
Yeah, their goal was under $1,300. The 16GB/1TB option seems to be the most popular. Notebook manufacturers should take note.
I have some concerns about this, and I avoid all crowdfunding products like this (things that aren’t making anything innovative, they’re just making another flavour of a common product). In most cases, it’s usually not even a real manufacturer, it’s just someone calling in an order to an OEM in Shenzhen who has a pre-existing design that they will sell as a white-label product to anyone that can pay for an order of 2500 units or so.
It’s painfully obvious when a “project” doesn’t actually need crowdfunding, they’re only using crowdfunding like this as a way of protecting their sales from unhappy customers. Customers can’t get refunds, because the charge is essentially a donation. Credit card companies can’t issue fraud reports, or chargebacks for nearly any reason either. You have no recourse if they mail you a paperweight.
And the fact that crowdfunding is expensive as shit (above 10% in fees, compared to 0.5% to 2% on most traditional store platforms) also makes me question their reasoning for using crowdfunding. Reading between the lines, they’re taking the hit on fees to avoid needing to be an actual responsible business.
I’m willing to ignore all these things for small teams, startups, and personal projects. When it comes to PC companies like GPD, and these guys… grow up and act like a real company if you want my money.
I’ll buy this when it’s on Amazon, and fulfilled by Amazon. That provides me the best protection as a consumer.
nice, what is gpu inside?
(meybe add small screen and more buttons, turn off wifi, faster or less cpu etc.)
The GPU is part of the CPU, an Intel UHD something or other.
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/212328/intel-celeron-processor-n5105-4m-cache-up-to-2-90-ghz.html
will be good if they also release a 3500U version of this.
“Not great, not terrible” ™
I’ve been wanting to buy one of the different N5105 cube Mini PCs that have hit the market recently, but storage is holding them all back.
I think this one is going to get my money, but only when it’s available on a traditional vendor. M.2 2280 is the right choice, and the use of an Intel Wifi adapter is a big plus.
The cube design that has been popular lately in Chinese Mini PCs is neat, but doesn’t actually leave any room for proper storage. This bar-shape is much better.
I gave up the “cubes” with expandability issues and got instead a seeed odissey with celeron, with a proper heatsink and great expandability.
I either wasn’t aware of the seed devices, or had just forgotten. They’re pretty interesting.