Shenzen-based Lilygo has added a slick new devkit to its product range, the TTGO T-Block. It’s a modular unit that lets makers add functionality by snapping different covers onto its diminutive base unit.

The T-Block host measures roughly 1.5 inches square. Like a number of Lilygo’s dev boards, the T-Block utilizes an ESP32 low-power SoC.

It’s clocked at 240Mhz and has 520KB of SRAM. It also offers 8MB of PSRAM and 16MB of onboard flash storage. SD and micro SD slots allow for expansion.

The T-Block also supports WiFi 4 Bluetooth LE 4.2 and 5.X. Power and programming are done via a single USB-C port which is located next a pair of buttons. One turns the unit on and off while the other is user-configurable.What makes the T-Block most interesting is the 20-pin connector on its top. It allows different covers that add a wide range of functions to be connected.Above, you can see the e-Paper display cover. Lilygo also offers an 8×8 LED cover, a rapid prototyping cover, a button cover, and a gas sensor cover.

