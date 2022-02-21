Google’s been working to bring Valve’s Steam game client to Chromebooks for the past few years, and it looks like the effort is, umm… picking up steam. A recent code commit suggested we could see Chromebooks with the RGB keyboards often found in gaming laptops. And now the folks at 9to5Google have spotted a list of supported Chromebooks and minimum specs.

Suffice it to say that you’re not going to be running Steam games on $109 Chromebooks anytime soon.

Asus Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

In other recent tech news, GOG has confirmed that its GOG Galaxy game client won’t officially support the upcoming Steam Deck handheld gaming PC’s Linux-based Steam OS operating system, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t run games from GOG on a Steam Deck. Amazon has rolled out an update for Fire TV devices that stops users from installing third-party home screens. And Apple is said to be preparing to launch a bunch of new hardware powered by Apple Silicon chips this year, perhaps starting with new entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

Steam for Chrome OS is coming, here are which Chromebooks will be supported at first [9to5Google]

Valve’s Steam game client is coming to Chromebooks, but not all Chromebooks. Code commits hint you’ll need a recent model with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or better processor and 7+ GB of RAM including some recent models from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo.

Don’t expect GOG to support the Steam Deck [GamingOnLinux]

GOG won’t officially support the Steam Deck, which ships with Linux. But since it’s a full-blown PC, users who want to run games from their library that rely on the GOG Galaxy client can install Windows or use Wine or third-party apps.

Amazon blocks custom Home Launchers with latest Fire TV software update [AFTVNews]

After rolling out software update that blocks Amazon Fire tablet users from using third-party launchers as their default home screens, Amazon is taking the same approach with Fire TV devices.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 Full Renders Leaked [GizNext]

This is allegedly Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible notebook with three USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, a 15 inch 16:9 display and a convertible tablet-style design.

Apple Readies New MacBooks and iMacs for Part Three of Overhaul [Bloomberg]

Apple will likely unveil an iPhone SE 5G and a new iPad Air on March 8th, but there could also be at least one new Mac powered by Apple Silicon, possibly a new 13″ MacBook Pro with an M2 chip or a new Mac Mini with M1 Pro.

AYA NEO vs ONEXPLAYER vs GxPD Benchmarks Comparison [DroiX / YouTube]

UK-based mini PC and handheld shop DroiX has put together one of the most comprehensive benchmark comparisons to date between current-gen handheld gaming PCs from AYA, GPD, and One Netbook. Notably absent? The Valve Steam Deck.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.