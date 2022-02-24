The latest dev channel preview build of Windows 11 brings an experimental new feature that could make Microsoft’s desktop operating system a little more tablet friendly: the taskbar will shrink to a small size and display only the most critical status icons to get out of your way when you don’t need it. But you can swipe up to view the full taskbar. This mode is only available on tablets and 2-in-1 devices and not on traditional laptop or desktop computers.

News of this feature first leaked earlier this month, and now it’s ready for members of the Windows Insider community to test. It’s also just the latest in a series experimental new features designed to make Windows work better with tablets. Last week Microsoft also added support for new touch gestures to dev channel preview builds.

It’s unclear if or when these new touchscreen and tablet features will find their way to beta or stable releases of Windows 11.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22563 Dev Channel brings a collapsible taskbar for tablet users, a widget feed that combines widgets and news content and and group policy support for disabling Windows Update notifications during the daytime.

dahliaOS is an open source operating system that can use Linux or Zircon (Google’s Fuchsia) kernels. The Linux build has received the first update in over a year, with a redesigned Pangolin desktop environment, improved launcher & search and more.

A day after images of the Google Pixel 7 Pro were leaked, here are pictures of the Pixel 7 with a screen that will likely be between 6.2 and 6.4 inches. Expect dual rear cameras, a single front camera and a Pixel 6-like design. This one comes from @Onleaks in partnership with… a car news site?

Because a high-end flagship deserve to be leaked in high-quality, this is the vanilla #Google #Pixel7 in all its glory through 360° video and gorgeous 5K renders…😏 #FutureSquad On behalf of @carhpus -> https://t.co/k1lenisQB6 pic.twitter.com/iE9SM7b7pe — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 24, 2022

Oppo launches the Find X5 Pro with a 6.7″ QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB/256GB/5,000 mAh battery and triple cameras and the 6.55″ FHD+ Oppo Find X5 with SD888/8GB/256GB/4,800 mAh. Both have Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPUs.

Oppo’s first Oppo Pad tablet: 11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, Snapdragon 870, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 33W fast charging, quad speakers, and 13MP rear and front cameras. Works with a stylus and magnetic keyboard. $360 and up in China.

HMD, maker of Nokia-branded smartphones, has been temporarily blocked from selling phone sin parts of Europe including France, Germany, and Switzerland due to a patent dispute. Depending on the outcome of the court case, that could change.

The Steam Deck will begin shipping in a few days. But the official dock? It won’t be available until “late spring.” Valve also reveals that the company has sent around 100 units to reviewers, so expect a flood of reviews soon.

