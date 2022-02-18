Google’s next phone will most likely be the Pixel 6a, a cheaper version of the company’s current flagships. But Google is unsurprisingly already working on the Pixel 7… and now the first details are starting to leak.

So far all we know is that it’s likely to feature a 2nd-gen Google Tensor processor and a new Samsung modem. But 9to5Google also dug up some likely code names, which could help sleuths uncover more details in the future.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Details about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are starting to leak – expect a second-gen Tensor processor (GS201) and a new Samsung modem (g5300b). Google appears to be using the code name Cheetah and Panther for the phones.

The Sensor Watch is a hackable watch board with an ARM Cortex-M0+ chip designed to fit in a classic Casio F-91 shell. It’s not exactly a “smart” watch since there’s no internet connection or wireless capabilities at all. But it’s a smarter watch thanks to support for various sensors and programmable software.

Shortwave is a new email service from former Googlers that replicates the functionality of Google Inbox, which Google killed off a few years ago. It’s a front-end for Gmail rather than a standalone service, with a limited free tier and a $9/month paid one.

Eight years after acquiring Comixology, Amazon has begun merging the services by combining user accounts and comic storefronts and launching an updated app and web app… the latter of which is awful. Also broken? Subscriptions for international users.

Dear God.

This is a disaster. Comixology’s reader is going away, so as of next week here are my options to read comics on desktop. There is no two-page view. There is no zoom. I have not altered these pictures aside from markup. Witness the work of the great J. H. Williams III. pic.twitter.com/8rFzaOSO16 — Amy Dallen (@enthusiamy) February 12, 2022

Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship processor (SM8550) could be the company’s first with hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding support which could help spur the adoption of the open video codec. But SM8550 isn’t expected to arrive until 2023.

The Google Play Store now shows you the minimum version of Android required to run an app or game.

Microsoft’s system requirements for running Android apps on Windows 11 include at least 8GB of RAM, an SSD, and an 8th-gen or new Intel Core i3 or better processor, AMD Ryzen 3000 or newer, or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c or better processor.

