Surprising absolutely nobody who’s been paying attention to the fact Samsung hasn’t released a Galaxy Note-branded phone since 2020, but that the new Galaxy S22 Ultra sure looks a lot like a Note, Samsung has confirmed that it’s killing off the Galaxy Note brand… but that features like the S-Pen will live on in the Galaxy S Ultra series.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Android 13 will bring support for controlling the brightness level of a phone’s flashlight, Apple’s first foldable tablet/laptop hybrid could arrive in 2026, if it arrives at all, Raspberry Pi is marking the 10th anniversary of shipping its first single-board computer, and Oppo has demonstrated technology that can fully charge a smartphone’s 4,500 mAh battery in just 9 minutes.

Apple is allegedly working on a device with a 20 inch foldable display that could be used as a tablet when unfolded or a laptop went bent at the middle so the bottom is a keyboard. It might not launch until 2026 though, if at all.

Raspberry Pi celebrates ten years since the company’s first $35 single-board computer went on sale. A decade later, 45 million Raspberry Pi computers have been sold including many newer models with way more horsepower but similarly low starting prices.

Android 13 includes new APIs that allow an app to detect and control the brightness level of the LED flash, effectively letting you control how bright the flashlight shines. Not all phones will support the feature though.

Oppo demonstrates 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge which can apparently fully charge a phone with a 4,500 mAh battery in 9 minutes.

