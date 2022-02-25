Lenovo’s next smartphone designer for gamers has a big display with a high refresh rate, a cooling system that includes a vapor chamber and twin fans for active cooling, and dual USB Type-C ports, one on the side of the phone and one on the bottom. The Lenovo Legion Y90 is also one of the first smartphones feature UFS 3.1 storage and a 128GB SSD in a RAID 0 configuration for speedier performance.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 officially launches in China on February 28, but Lenovo has been dropping hints about what to expect for weeks, and now the company has released a detailed spec sheet.

Lenovo Legion Y90 specs
Display6.9 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels (338 ppi)
AMOLED
144 Hz refresh rate
720 Hz touch sampling rate
1300 nits
Dolby Vision
HDR10+
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Memory / StorageLPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 + SSD
12GB / 256GB
16GB / 256GB
18GB / 512GB + 128GB
Battery5600 mAh (2 x 2800 mAh)
Charging68W
Cameras64MP + 13MP (rear)
16MP (front)
Ports2 x USB-C
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
CoolingDual fans
Vapor chamber
Dimensions177 x 78.4 x 10.14mm
Weight252 grams

Just about the only things we don’t know about the Legion Y90 at this point are how much it will cost, when it will be available in China, and if and when it will be sold outside of Lenovo’s home country.

The company has been selling Legion-branded gaming phones globally for a few years, and there’s some evidence that a new Legion Phone 3 Lite and/or Legion Phone 3 Pro are on the way. If I had to guess, I’d say those phones are likely to be very similar to the Lenovo Legion Y90.

via Engadget Chinese and GizmoChina

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.