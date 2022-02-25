Lenovo’s next smartphone designer for gamers has a big display with a high refresh rate, a cooling system that includes a vapor chamber and twin fans for active cooling, and dual USB Type-C ports, one on the side of the phone and one on the bottom. The Lenovo Legion Y90 is also one of the first smartphones feature UFS 3.1 storage and a 128GB SSD in a RAID 0 configuration for speedier performance.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 officially launches in China on February 28, but Lenovo has been dropping hints about what to expect for weeks, and now the company has released a detailed spec sheet.

Lenovo Legion Y90 specs Display 6.9 inches

2460 x 1080 pixels (338 ppi)

AMOLED

144 Hz refresh rate

720 Hz touch sampling rate

1300 nits

Dolby Vision

HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory / Storage LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 + SSD

12GB / 256GB

16GB / 256GB

18GB / 512GB + 128GB Battery 5600 mAh (2 x 2800 mAh) Charging 68W Cameras 64MP + 13MP (rear)

16MP (front) Ports 2 x USB-C Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Cooling Dual fans

Vapor chamber Dimensions 177 x 78.4 x 10.14mm Weight 252 grams

Just about the only things we don’t know about the Legion Y90 at this point are how much it will cost, when it will be available in China, and if and when it will be sold outside of Lenovo’s home country.

The company has been selling Legion-branded gaming phones globally for a few years, and there’s some evidence that a new Legion Phone 3 Lite and/or Legion Phone 3 Pro are on the way. If I had to guess, I’d say those phones are likely to be very similar to the Lenovo Legion Y90.

via Engadget Chinese and GizmoChina