The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is a compact notebook with a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a fanless design, and a body that measures just 0.53 inches thick and which weighs just 2.35 pounds.

It’s also the first member of the ThinkPad family to be powered by an ARM-based processor.

At the heart of the ThinkPad X13s is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx gen 3 processor, a chip featuring:

4 x ARM Cortex-X1 CPU cores @ 3 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.4 GHz

Adreno 69x graphics

Spectra 395 ISP

Qualcomm says the processor brings up to an 85% improvement in CPU performance and up to 60% better graphics than the previous-gen Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, which could make this the chip that comes the closest to allowing Qualcomm-powered Windows laptops to compete head-to-head with models powered by Intel and AMD processors in performance rather than just efficiency.

That said, Windows on ARM still often feels like a second-class citizen, with many applications and games lacking native support for ARM architecture. You can still run many of those applications thanks to Microsoft’s emulation technology, but that means non-native applications may run slower than those which are compiled specifically for ARM.

ARM’s secret sauce has long been low power consumption though, and Lenovo says the Thinkpad X13s can get up to 28 hours of battery life during local video playback from its 49.5 Wh battery. That’s a best-case scenario and real-world battery life will likely be much lower if you’re actively using the notebook for just about anything but watching videos. But the fact that you can literally watch movies while flying from New York to Auckland without stopping to charge the battery is pretty impressive.

Using a low-power ARM-based chip also helps when you’re developing a fanless thin and light notebook. Lenovo also used 90% recycled magnesium for the top and bottom covers of the laptop and 97% recycled plastic for the printed circuit board cover and battery frame.

The ThinkPad X13s also has optional support for 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) connectivity as well as WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory and up to a 1TB solid state drive and features a 5MP front-facing camera with AI-based automatic framing (to keep you centered in a video chat even as you move), an IR camera for facial recognition so you can login to the laptop by looking at it, and a 3-microphone array that can be used for noise suppression during calls. There’s also a fingerprint sensor.

Less impressive is the port selection: the notebook has just two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and a headphone jack.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13S ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and the laptop will be available in May for €1399 ($1565) and up. It’ll hit the US with support for AT&T and Verizon’s 5G networks later this year.