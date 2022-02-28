The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme line of laptops have been packing high-performance hardware into a compact chassis for years, but the 2022 edition coming this summer is Lenovo’s most powerful to date, thanks to a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-series processor, support for up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, a 165Hz display option, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics.

It’s also expensive though – Lenovo says the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 will have a starting price of 2749€ ($3100) when it arrives in June.

Lenovo does have several more affordable new ThinkPad laptops on the way though, including models with 12th-gen Intel “Alder Lake” processors or AMD Ryzen 6000 series chips. Here’s a roundup of what’s on the way.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Processors Up to 12th Gen IntelCore i9 H-series vPro Processor OS Windows 11 Pro Memory Up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz Storage Up to two devices – 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD – Maximum 8TB Graphics Options NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB Display Options 16” 16:10 WUXGA (FHD+) IPS 300nits, non-Touch, 100% sRGB, Low Blue Light

16” 16:10 WQXGA (QHD+) IPS 500nits, non-Touch, 100% sRGB, Low Blue Light 165Hz

16” 16:10 WQUXGA (UHD+) IPS 600nits, non-Touch, 100% Adobe, Low Blue Light, HDR400, Dolby Vision

16″ 16:10 WQUXGA (UHD+) IPS 600nits, Touch, 100% Adobe, Low Blue Light, HDR400, Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos Speaker System

Dolby Voice Camera FHD 1080p Infrared Hybrid camera with shutter Battery 90Whr, Rapid charge Chip dTPM 2.0 Physical Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button

Camera Shutter

Kensington 12mm nano lock slot

MIL-STD 810H Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4) 1 x SD Express 7.0 Card slot 1 x 3.5mm audio jack 1 x Nano SIM slot (optional) Wireless WLAN Intel Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2) WWAN Cat20 5G Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions

(W x D x H) 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9mm Weight 1.87kg

4.14lbs Pricing & availability 2749€ and up

June, 2022

Powered by 28-watt Intel Alder Lake-P processors, Lenovo’s new ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and 1st-gen ThinkPad P16s are thinner and lighter laptops with lower-power processors, optional support for discrete graphics, and 4G LTE options.

ThinkPad P16s i ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 Processors Up to Intel vProEnterprise with 12th Gen IntelCore i7 P-series processors OS Up to Windows 11 Pro

Ubuntu Linux

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Memory Up to 48GB Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Graphics Options Intel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe,

NVIDIA T550 Laptop GPU Display 16-inch Narrow Bezel, up to WQXGA, 400nit, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, XRite 14-inch Narrow Bezel, up to WQUXGA, 500nit, Touch, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, XRite Audio Dolby Audio Speaker System Camera HD or FHD Infrared Hybrid camera with privacy shutter Battery 52.5Wh

86Wh 39.3Wh

52.5Wh ISV Certifications https://www.thinkworkstations.com/isv-certifications/ Chip dTPM 2.0 Physical Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button

Camera Shutter

Privacy Guard Display option

Kensington lock slot

MIL-STD 810H Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0b

2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless WLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2) WWAN 4G LTE CAT 16 or CAT 4 with eSIM Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions

(W x D x H) 361.9×255.5×20.5mm

14.25×10.06×0.81in 317.7x 226.9×17.9mm

12.51×8.93×0.7in Weight 1.73kg

3.82lbs 1.39kg

3.06lbs Pricing & availability 1549€ and up

April, 2022 1529€ and up

April, 2022

Lenovo is also refreshing its ThinkPad T series laptops with several new models sporting 1:10 aspect ratio displays with support for up to a 2.8K touchscreen OLED panel on the 14 inch model or up to a 2.5K screen for 16 inch versions.

These laptops will be available with a wide range of processor options including Intel Alder Lake-U and P series chips or AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors. 16 inch models with Intel chips will also support optional NVIDIA GeForce MX 550 or RTX 2050 graphics.

ThinkPad T16 ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 ThinkPad T14s Gen3 Intel CPU Up to Intel vPro Enterprise with 12th Gen Intel Corei7 processors (U- and P-series) AMD CPU Up to AMD RyzenPRO 6000 Series processors OS Up to Windows 11 Pro Memory AMD models: Up to 32GB Intel models: Up to 48GB Intel: up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD GPU – Intel Models Intel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA MX 550 or RTX 2050 Intel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe GPU – AMD models Integrated AMD Radeon600M Graphics Display 16-inch Narrow Bezel, up to 2.5K, 400nit, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light 14-inch Narrow Bezel, options up to 4K IPS, 500 nit, HDR400, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, with Touch option

2.8K OLED option on T14s Audio Dolby Audio Speaker System

Dolby Voice Camera Up to FHD Infrared Hybrid camera with privacy shutter Battery 52.5Wh

86Wh 39.3Wh

52.4Wh 57Wh Chip dTPM 2.0

Microsoft Pluton security processor on select AMD models Intel Hardware Shield, available exclusively on all Intel vPro platform-based devices Physical Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button

Camera Shutter

Optional Privacy Guard

Kensington lock slot

MIL-STD 810H Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack – plus:

Intel: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

AMD T14/T16: 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1. AMD T14s: 1 x USB-C 4.0, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 x RJ45 Wireless SIM slot WLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2) WWAN 4G LTE CAT 16 or CAT 4 with eSIM WWAN 4G LTE CAT 20 or CAT 16 or CAT4 WWAN 5G sub-6 (eSIM)

4G CAT 16 or CAT 4 (eSIM) Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions

(W x D x H) 369.9×255.5×20.5mm

14.25×10.06×0.81in 317.7x 226.9×17.9mm

12.51×8.93×0.7in 317.5×226.9×16.6mm

12.51×8.93×0.7in Weight 1.64kg

3.61 pounds 1.21kg

2.65 pounds 1.22kg

2.7 pounds Pricing & availability 1399€ and up

April, 2022 (Intel)

June, 2022 (AMD) 1399€ and up

April, 2022 (Intel)

June, 2022 (AMD) 1599€ and up

April, 2022 (Intel)

May, 2022 (AMD)