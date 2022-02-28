The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme line of laptops have been packing high-performance hardware into a compact chassis for years, but the 2022 edition coming this summer is Lenovo’s most powerful to date, thanks to a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-series processor, support for up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, a 165Hz display option, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics.
It’s also expensive though – Lenovo says the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 will have a starting price of 2749€ ($3100) when it arrives in June.
Lenovo does have several more affordable new ThinkPad laptops on the way though, including models with 12th-gen Intel “Alder Lake” processors or AMD Ryzen 6000 series chips. Here’s a roundup of what’s on the way.
|ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
|Processors
|Up to 12th Gen IntelCore i9 H-series vPro Processor
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Memory
|Up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz
|Storage
|Up to two devices – 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD – Maximum 8TB
|Graphics Options
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB
|Display Options
|16” 16:10 WUXGA (FHD+) IPS 300nits, non-Touch, 100% sRGB, Low Blue Light
16” 16:10 WQXGA (QHD+) IPS 500nits, non-Touch, 100% sRGB, Low Blue Light 165Hz
16” 16:10 WQUXGA (UHD+) IPS 600nits, non-Touch, 100% Adobe, Low Blue Light, HDR400, Dolby Vision
16″ 16:10 WQUXGA (UHD+) IPS 600nits, Touch, 100% Adobe, Low Blue Light, HDR400, Dolby Vision
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos Speaker System
Dolby Voice
|Camera
|FHD 1080p Infrared Hybrid camera with shutter
|Battery
|90Whr, Rapid charge
|Chip
|dTPM 2.0
|Physical
|Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button
Camera Shutter
Kensington 12mm nano lock slot
MIL-STD 810H
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1
|2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
|2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4)
|1 x SD Express 7.0 Card slot
|1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|1 x Nano SIM slot (optional)
|Wireless
|WLAN Intel Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2)
|WWAN Cat20 5G
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Dimensions
(W x D x H)
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9mm
|Weight
|1.87kg
4.14lbs
|Pricing & availability
|2749€ and up
June, 2022
Powered by 28-watt Intel Alder Lake-P processors, Lenovo’s new ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and 1st-gen ThinkPad P16s are thinner and lighter laptops with lower-power processors, optional support for discrete graphics, and 4G LTE options.
|ThinkPad P16s i
|ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
|Processors
|Up to Intel vProEnterprise with 12th Gen IntelCore i7 P-series processors
|OS
|Up to Windows 11 Pro
Ubuntu Linux
Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Memory
|Up to 48GB
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Graphics Options
|Intel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe,
NVIDIA T550 Laptop GPU
|Display
|16-inch Narrow Bezel, up to WQXGA, 400nit, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, XRite
|14-inch Narrow Bezel, up to WQUXGA, 500nit, Touch, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, XRite
|Audio
|Dolby Audio Speaker System
|Camera
|HD or FHD Infrared Hybrid camera with privacy shutter
|Battery
|52.5Wh
86Wh
|39.3Wh
52.5Wh
|ISV Certifications
|https://www.thinkworkstations.com/isv-certifications/
|Chip
|dTPM 2.0
|Physical
|Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button
Camera Shutter
Privacy Guard Display option
Kensington lock slot
MIL-STD 810H
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0b
2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Wireless
|WLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2)
|WWAN 4G LTE CAT 16 or CAT 4 with eSIM
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Dimensions
(W x D x H)
|361.9×255.5×20.5mm
14.25×10.06×0.81in
|317.7x 226.9×17.9mm
12.51×8.93×0.7in
|Weight
|1.73kg
3.82lbs
|1.39kg
3.06lbs
|Pricing & availability
|1549€ and up
April, 2022
|1529€ and up
April, 2022
Lenovo is also refreshing its ThinkPad T series laptops with several new models sporting 1:10 aspect ratio displays with support for up to a 2.8K touchscreen OLED panel on the 14 inch model or up to a 2.5K screen for 16 inch versions.
These laptops will be available with a wide range of processor options including Intel Alder Lake-U and P series chips or AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors. 16 inch models with Intel chips will also support optional NVIDIA GeForce MX 550 or RTX 2050 graphics.
|ThinkPad T16
|ThinkPad T14 Gen 3
|ThinkPad T14s Gen3
|Intel CPU
|Up to Intel vPro Enterprise with 12th Gen Intel Corei7 processors (U- and P-series)
|AMD CPU
|Up to AMD RyzenPRO 6000 Series processors
|OS
|Up to Windows 11 Pro
|Memory
|AMD models: Up to 32GB
|Intel models: Up to 48GB
|Intel: up to 32GB
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|GPU – Intel Models
|Intel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA MX 550 or RTX 2050
|Intel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe
|GPU – AMD models
|Integrated AMD Radeon600M Graphics
|Display
|16-inch Narrow Bezel, up to 2.5K, 400nit, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light
|14-inch Narrow Bezel, options up to 4K IPS, 500 nit, HDR400, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, with Touch option
2.8K OLED option on T14s
|Audio
|Dolby Audio Speaker System
Dolby Voice
|Camera
|Up to FHD Infrared Hybrid camera with privacy shutter
|Battery
|52.5Wh
86Wh
|39.3Wh
52.4Wh
|57Wh
|Chip
|dTPM 2.0
Microsoft Pluton security processor on select AMD models Intel Hardware Shield, available exclusively on all Intel vPro platform-based devices
|Physical
|Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button
Camera Shutter
Optional Privacy Guard
Kensington lock slot
MIL-STD 810H
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack – plus:
Intel: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
AMD T14/T16: 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1. AMD T14s: 1 x USB-C 4.0, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
|1 x RJ45
|Wireless
|SIM slot
|WLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2)
|WWAN 4G LTE CAT 16 or CAT 4 with eSIM
|WWAN 4G LTE CAT 20 or CAT 16 or CAT4
|WWAN 5G sub-6 (eSIM)
4G CAT 16 or CAT 4 (eSIM)
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Dimensions
(W x D x H)
|369.9×255.5×20.5mm
14.25×10.06×0.81in
|317.7x 226.9×17.9mm
12.51×8.93×0.7in
|317.5×226.9×16.6mm
12.51×8.93×0.7in
|Weight
|1.64kg
3.61 pounds
|1.21kg
2.65 pounds
|1.22kg
2.7 pounds
|Pricing & availability
|1399€ and up
April, 2022 (Intel)
June, 2022 (AMD)
|1399€ and up
April, 2022 (Intel)
June, 2022 (AMD)
|1599€ and up
April, 2022 (Intel)
May, 2022 (AMD)