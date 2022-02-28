The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme line of laptops have been packing high-performance hardware into a compact chassis for years, but the 2022 edition coming this summer is Lenovo’s most powerful to date, thanks to a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-series processor, support for up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, a 165Hz display option, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

It’s also expensive though – Lenovo says the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 will have a starting price of 2749€ ($3100) when it arrives in June.

Lenovo does have several more affordable new ThinkPad laptops on the way though, including models with 12th-gen Intel “Alder Lake” processors or AMD Ryzen 6000 series chips. Here’s a roundup of what’s on the way.

ProcessorsUp to 12th Gen IntelCore i9 H-series vPro Processor
OSWindows 11 Pro
MemoryUp to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz
StorageUp to two devices – 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD – Maximum 8TB
Graphics OptionsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB
Display Options16” 16:10 WUXGA (FHD+) IPS 300nits, non-Touch, 100% sRGB, Low Blue Light
16” 16:10 WQXGA (QHD+) IPS 500nits, non-Touch, 100% sRGB, Low Blue Light 165Hz
16” 16:10 WQUXGA (UHD+) IPS 600nits, non-Touch, 100% Adobe, Low Blue Light, HDR400, Dolby Vision
16″ 16:10 WQUXGA (UHD+) IPS 600nits, Touch, 100% Adobe, Low Blue Light, HDR400, Dolby Vision
AudioDolby Atmos Speaker System
Dolby Voice
CameraFHD 1080p Infrared Hybrid camera with shutter
Battery90Whr, Rapid charge
ChipdTPM 2.0
PhysicalMatch-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button
Camera Shutter
Kensington 12mm nano lock slot
MIL-STD 810H
Ports1 x HDMI 2.1
2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4)
1 x SD Express 7.0 Card slot
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
1 x Nano SIM slot (optional)
WirelessWLAN Intel Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2)
WWAN Cat20 5G
Bluetooth 5.2
Dimensions
(W x D x H)		359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9mm
Weight1.87kg
4.14lbs
Pricing & availability2749€ and up
June, 2022
Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 1

Powered by 28-watt Intel Alder Lake-P processors, Lenovo’s new ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and 1st-gen ThinkPad P16s are thinner and lighter laptops with lower-power processors, optional support for discrete graphics, and 4G LTE options.

ThinkPad P16s iThinkPad P14s Gen 3
ProcessorsUp to Intel vProEnterprise with 12th Gen IntelCore i7 P-series processors
OSUp to Windows 11 Pro
Ubuntu Linux
Red Hat Enterprise Linux
MemoryUp to 48GB
StorageUp to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Graphics OptionsIntel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe,
NVIDIA T550 Laptop GPU
Display16-inch Narrow Bezel, up to WQXGA, 400nit, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, XRite14-inch Narrow Bezel, up to WQUXGA, 500nit, Touch, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, XRite
AudioDolby Audio Speaker System
CameraHD or FHD Infrared Hybrid camera with privacy shutter
Battery52.5Wh
86Wh		39.3Wh
52.5Wh
ISV Certificationshttps://www.thinkworkstations.com/isv-certifications/
ChipdTPM 2.0
PhysicalMatch-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button
Camera Shutter
Privacy Guard Display option
Kensington lock slot
MIL-STD 810H
Ports1 x HDMI 2.0b
2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
WirelessWLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2)
WWAN 4G LTE CAT 16 or CAT 4 with eSIM
Bluetooth 5.2
Dimensions
(W x D x H)		361.9×255.5×20.5mm
14.25×10.06×0.81in		317.7x 226.9×17.9mm
12.51×8.93×0.7in
Weight1.73kg
3.82lbs		1.39kg
3.06lbs
Pricing & availability1549€ and up
April, 2022		1529€ and up
April, 2022

Lenovo is also refreshing its ThinkPad T series laptops with several new models sporting 1:10 aspect ratio displays with support for up to a 2.8K touchscreen OLED panel on the 14 inch model or up to a 2.5K screen for 16 inch versions.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3

These laptops will be available with a wide range of processor options including Intel Alder Lake-U and P series chips or AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors. 16 inch models with Intel chips will also support optional NVIDIA GeForce MX 550 or RTX 2050 graphics.

ThinkPad T16ThinkPad T14 Gen 3ThinkPad T14s Gen3
Intel CPUUp to Intel vPro Enterprise with 12th Gen Intel Corei7 processors (U- and P-series)
AMD CPUUp to AMD RyzenPRO 6000 Series processors
OSUp to Windows 11 Pro
MemoryAMD models: Up to 32GB
Intel models: Up to 48GBIntel: up to 32GB
StorageUp to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
GPU – Intel ModelsIntel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA MX 550 or RTX 2050Intel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe
GPU – AMD modelsIntegrated AMD Radeon600M Graphics
Display16-inch Narrow Bezel, up to 2.5K, 400nit, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light14-inch Narrow Bezel, options up to 4K IPS, 500 nit, HDR400, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, with Touch option
2.8K OLED option on T14s
AudioDolby Audio Speaker System
Dolby Voice
CameraUp to FHD Infrared Hybrid camera with privacy shutter
Battery52.5Wh
86Wh		39.3Wh
52.4Wh		57Wh
ChipdTPM 2.0
Microsoft Pluton security processor on select AMD models Intel Hardware Shield, available exclusively on all Intel vPro platform-based devices
PhysicalMatch-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button
Camera Shutter
Optional Privacy Guard
Kensington lock slot
MIL-STD 810H
Ports1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack – plus:
Intel: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
AMD T14/T16: 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1. AMD T14s: 1 x USB-C 4.0, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1 x RJ45
WirelessSIM slot
WLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2)
WWAN 4G LTE CAT 16 or CAT 4 with eSIMWWAN 4G LTE CAT 20 or CAT 16 or CAT4WWAN 5G sub-6 (eSIM)
4G CAT 16 or CAT 4 (eSIM)
Bluetooth 5.2
Dimensions
(W x D x H)		369.9×255.5×20.5mm
14.25×10.06×0.81in		317.7x 226.9×17.9mm
12.51×8.93×0.7in		317.5×226.9×16.6mm
12.51×8.93×0.7in
Weight1.64kg
3.61 pounds		1.21kg
2.65 pounds		1.22kg
2.7 pounds
Pricing & availability1399€ and up
April, 2022 (Intel)
June, 2022 (AMD)		1399€ and up
April, 2022 (Intel)
June, 2022 (AMD)		1599€ and up
April, 2022 (Intel)
May, 2022 (AMD)

 

