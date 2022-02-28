The new Lenovo ThinkBook 14S Yoga Gen 2 is a thin and light convertible notebook with a 14 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, and support for up to 40GB of RAM and dual SSDs.

Lenovo’s new ThinkBook 13S Gen 3 i, meanwhile, is a 13.3 inch clamshell-style model with a thinner, lighter design and up to a 2560 x 1600 pixel, 32GB of RAM and a single SSD. Both of the new laptops will be available in April for $849 and up.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2

Lenovo’s new 14 inch convertible weighs 3.3 pounds and measures less than 0.7 inches thick, has a 60 Wh battery, a Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and up to a full HD webcam with a privacy shutter.

Its touchscreen display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and the computer supports an optional Lenovo Smart Pen that you can use to write or draw on the screen. The notebook has an aluminum body and comes in Mineral Grey or Abyss Blue color options. It’s MIL-STD 810H tested for durability.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4i

The new 13.3 inch ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i, meanwhile, weighs 2.75 pounds and measures less than 0.7 inches thick. It’s available with up to a 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, has dual Thunderbolt ports (as well as HDMI and USB Type-A ports, and a 56 Whr battery.

The smaller model doesn’t support dual storage and doesn’t have a 360 degree hinge. But if you don’t need those features and don’t mind a model that tops out at 32GB of RAM instead of 40GB, it looks like a notebook that offers a lot of bang for the buck in a portable package.

ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Processors Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor OS Up to Windows 11 Pro Memory Up to 40GB DDR4 Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Dual SSD up to 2 x 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Display 14-inch FHD IPS Narrow Bezel with touch, Gorilla Glass, 300nit, Dolby Vision, Low Blue Light, 100% sRGB 13.3-inch Narrow Bezel with options up to 2.5K, 400nits, touch, Low Blue Light and EyeSafe Audio Dolby Audio Speaker System Camera HD or FHD camera with privacy shutter Battery 60Whr 56Whr Chip dTPM 2.0 Physical Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader on Power button

Camera Shutter

Kensington lock slot

MIL-STD 810H Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-C (DP/PD)

2 x USB-A 3.1

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x Micro SD slot 1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB-A

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless Up to WLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 320 x 216 x 16.9mm

12.59 × 8.5 × 0.67in 297 x 211 x 14.9mm

11.69 × 8.31 × 0.59in Weight 1.5kg

3.31lbs 1.25kg

2.75lbs Starting price / availability $849 (US) April, 2022

€899 (EMEA) June, 2022 $849 (US) April, 2022

€749 (EMEA) June, 2022

