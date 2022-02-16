The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd-gen) is an Android tablet with a 10.6 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD display and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. While Lenovo hasn’t officially introduced the new tablet yet, a number of key specs were revealed in a recent FCC listing.

It looks like the tablet will be a mid-range device that’s available in at least two configurations: 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB/64GB.

As the name suggests, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd-gen) will be the third in a series of mid-range tablets, with the new model replacing a 2nd-gen model that features a 10.3 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display and a MediaTek Helio P22T processor.

The new version, which has the model number TB125FU has a slightly larger display, but the key upgrade is the new processor:

While the Helio P22T features eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores (four clocked at 2.3 GHz and four at 1.8 GHz), the Helio G80 has four ARM Cortex-A75 cores @ 2 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8 GHz.

The GPU has also been upgraded from PowerVR GE8320 to ARM Mali-52 MC2.

Other features for the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd-gen) include a 7,700 mAh (29.7 Wh) battery and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

There’s no word on exactly when the tablet will be available, how much it will cost, or which version of Android it will ship with.

Lenovo may also have a new lower-cost tablet called the Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd-gen) on the way. Details for that model showed up on the Google Play Console last month, suggesting that the tablet would have up to 4GB of RAM and a Socionext SC1408AJ1 quad-core processor.