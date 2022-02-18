Lenovo’s next gaming phone is expected to be a beast with premium features including a 6.92 inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch-sampling rate, dual USB-C ports, active cooling, and optional accessories including detachable game controllers.

Now it looks like the Lenovo Legion Y90 could also be the first phone to feature UFS 3.1 and SSD storage paired in a RAID 0 configuration for faster speeds.

Lenovo has posted a short teaser video to Chinese social media site Weibo confirming that the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and LPDDR5 memory, as well as that dual storage system with a RAID 0 configuration that the company says improves random write performance by 50 percent.

There are some down sides with RAID 0 storage – there’s no fault tolerance or redundancy, so if one drive fails it can take the entire storage array down with it, resulting in complete loss of all your data. But for as long as it’s working, you should get a speed boost. And to be fair, most phones have just a single storage chip, which means that all your eggs are usually in one basket anyway.

More details should be available later this month – Lenovo plans to officially unveil the Legion Y90 in China on February 28, 2022. The phone will likely be called the Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Elite or Legion Phone 3 Pro if and when it goes on sale outside of China.

via GSM Arena and WinFuture