The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an Android tablet designed for gaming. It’s the first gaming tablet from Lenovo, and might actually be the first Android tablet from any company designed specifically for gaming since NVIDIA discontinued its Shield line of tablets.
First teased in a few social media posts in December, Lenovo has now revealed some key specs for the tablet, ahead of a February 28 launch event in China. There’s no word on if or when the Legion Y700 will be available in other countries.
|Lenovo Legion Y700 specs
|Display
|8.8 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
LCD
120 Hz refresh rate
240 Hz touch sampling rate
100% DCI-P3 color gamut
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|RAM
|12GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB UFS 3.1
|Battery
|6,550 mAh
|Charging
|45W
|Other
|JBL speakers
USB-C port
3.5mm audio jack
SIM card slot
The Lenovo Legion Y700 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and features 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.
While the screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, a Lenovo executive recently explained in a post on Chinese social media website Weibo that users will be able to adjust that aspect ratio at up to 21:9 in order to get more horizontal screen space.
This is accomplished by adding black bars above and below the window of a game, which basically means you’re losing some vertical space to get additional horizontal space. But since many smartphones have 20:9, 20:10, or 21:9 aspect ratios, this will allow you to use the tablet without missing out on content you might see if you were using such a phone.
Other features include a 6,550 mAh battery, 45 watt fast charging, JBL speakers, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. And recent pictures show that the tablet has a SIM card slot, suggesting that it’ll support cellular data, at least in China.
Pictures also show a brushed metal back, at least one USB-C port, a headphone jack, slim bezels around the display, and a single rear camera with an LED flash.
Pictures of the tablet also show relatively slim bezels around at least two sides of the display and a single rear camera with an LED flash.
Lenovo hasn’t revealed the weight or physical dimensions of the tablet yet, and there’s no information available about the cameras yet. But we should learn more on February 28th.
Lenovo also hasn’t announced plans to release the Legion Y700 gaming tablet outside of China yet, but the company does have a track record of offering Android-powered gaming devices internationally.
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel and Legion Phone Duel 2 were both release in global markets, although they were never made widely available in North America, where Lenovo doesn’t typically sell phones bearing the company’s brand name (although since Motorola Mobility is a subsidiary of Lenovo, you can technically buy Lenovo phones in North America).
The company is also planning to launch a new gaming phone soon called the Lenovo Legion Y90. It’s expected to have a 6.92 inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz screen refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, two USB-C ports, and an air cooling system that seems to include a fan on the back of the phone.
Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone 🤩
Earlier today, it was teased by @LenovoLegion on Weibo pic.twitter.com/9NnV4pbUFq
— Jayaditya (@jayadityaproto) January 7, 2022
This article was originally published December 22, 2021 and last updated February 21, 2022.
While there’s only a few games that will benefit from these, like Genshin, gaming tabs seem to be the last bastion against the port-less fever that Apple is promoting. Which their competitors will be mocking and then end up copying.
Yes, I was talking about Samsung. How did you guess? :/
Looks promising as a replacement for my Huawei M3 mediapad which was ahead of it’s time using a bright 2560 x 1600 8.4 in display with harmon kardon speakers running a capable kirin processors with 4gb’s of ram and that came out like 5 or 6 years ago and the market for premium 8 inch tablets have gone south ever since. I’ve had zero issues with my M3 and the battery life is still around 95 percent capacity. If Huawei hadn’t bailed on North America, and moved up to 10 inch tablets, I would have still considered another one even with all the hubbub over Huawei. If Lenovo can provide the same display size and resolution with more up to date specs, plus 5g LTE, I would be seriously interested in this tablet.
How’s Lenovo with respect to OS update and support? Since it will be Android, don’t know much about native games, currently all I can think of is Amazon Luna and Xbox Game pass, both are cloud based streaming. Just like those ROG and Razer, this is really for a niche market
As others mention, this tablet is very interesting because of its small screen. If I want a larger screen I’ll take a laptop. The question is if it will have LTE. But even if it doesn’t, it is ok. I left Apple for good.
Runs Android? Pass.
Runs Android, thank you. No ios, thank you.
iOS would be worse.
Haha. Ak got burned.
If I’m looking at this right, that might be a second USB port on the side.
Looks plausible. Could be used for a docking port or making sure you have a port accessible when using detachable game controllers, among other things.
Looks like a button with a textured surface
That’s what I thought when I saw the first (new) photo, but it looks quite different in the third photo. Plus, there’s the power button and volume rocker on that side already, and you can see, in the image with the robot hands, that there’s nothing sticking out from the side in that feature’s location even though the power and volume buttons are identifiable in that shot.
All of the other pictures show something sticking out there. The only picture that doesn’t is the heavily-photoshopped marketing picture with the robot hands.
Alright, maybe I’m just an idiot who was thinking too wishfully.
In the middle photo at the bottom of the article shows something sticking out near the “N” of legion. So probably a button.
Aw, man… I just got an M8 FHD last summer.
This does look like a perfect replacement for the old Fire HDX 8.9, which was simultaneously a great and terrible tablet (powerful, great screen, great battery, but no expandable storage).
I’ll almost certainly be buying this on the strength of the screen size. I am a constant tablet user (Lenovo is my brand of choice.) But the 8″ is too small and the 10″ just too big! Finally, the nine incher… 🙂
Dolphin for gamecube and wii has long been a staple, but the brand new aethersx2 for PS2 emulation and the xenia xbox360 emulator work on an android port make this more and more likely to become a market.
I’m interested in this purely on the basis of it being a small-ish screen, with a good resolution, refresh rate, and the possibility of decent SOC specs.
I’ve been waiting for a sub-9″ tablet with a resolution above FHD, and system specs that aren’t garbage.
Let’s hope this makes its way to North America. If the specs are too high, I think it probably won’t. Lenovo’s tablet line doesn’t have the brand image here to sell something like this for much more than $300, and North America isn’t interested in Android gaming like Asia is.
Yes, since my Shield Tablet died I’ve been waiting for anyone to put out a well specced sub 10 inch tablet.
Here’s hoping itd priced sensibly and is globally available.
“..and might actually be the first Android tablet from any company designed specifically for gaming.”
You’re forgetting the Nvidia Shield Tablet from 2014.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shield_Tablet
Ahh, you are correct, that did slip my mind!