The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an Android tablet designed for gaming. It’s the first gaming tablet from Lenovo, and might actually be the first Android tablet from any company designed specifically for gaming since NVIDIA discontinued its Shield line of tablets.

First teased in a few social media posts in December, Lenovo has now revealed some key specs for the tablet, ahead of a February 28 launch event in China. There’s no word on if or when the Legion Y700 will be available in other countries.

Lenovo Legion Y700 specs Display 8.8 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

LCD

120 Hz refresh rate

240 Hz touch sampling rate

100% DCI-P3 color gamut Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 6,550 mAh Charging 45W Other JBL speakers

USB-C port

3.5mm audio jack

SIM card slot

The Lenovo Legion Y700 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and features 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

While the screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, a Lenovo executive recently explained in a post on Chinese social media website Weibo that users will be able to adjust that aspect ratio at up to 21:9 in order to get more horizontal screen space.

This is accomplished by adding black bars above and below the window of a game, which basically means you’re losing some vertical space to get additional horizontal space. But since many smartphones have 20:9, 20:10, or 21:9 aspect ratios, this will allow you to use the tablet without missing out on content you might see if you were using such a phone.

Other features include a 6,550 mAh battery, 45 watt fast charging, JBL speakers, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. And recent pictures show that the tablet has a SIM card slot, suggesting that it’ll support cellular data, at least in China.

Pictures also show a brushed metal back, at least one USB-C port, a headphone jack, slim bezels around the display, and a single rear camera with an LED flash.

Pictures of the tablet also show relatively slim bezels around at least two sides of the display and a single rear camera with an LED flash.

Lenovo hasn’t revealed the weight or physical dimensions of the tablet yet, and there’s no information available about the cameras yet. But we should learn more on February 28th.

Lenovo also hasn’t announced plans to release the Legion Y700 gaming tablet outside of China yet, but the company does have a track record of offering Android-powered gaming devices internationally.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel and Legion Phone Duel 2 were both release in global markets, although they were never made widely available in North America, where Lenovo doesn’t typically sell phones bearing the company’s brand name (although since Motorola Mobility is a subsidiary of Lenovo, you can technically buy Lenovo phones in North America).

The company is also planning to launch a new gaming phone soon called the Lenovo Legion Y90. It’s expected to have a 6.92 inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz screen refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, two USB-C ports, and an air cooling system that seems to include a fan on the back of the phone.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone 🤩 Earlier today, it was teased by @LenovoLegion on Weibo pic.twitter.com/9NnV4pbUFq — Jayaditya (@jayadityaproto) January 7, 2022

This article was originally published December 22, 2021 and last updated February 21, 2022.

