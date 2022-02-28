Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is a Chrome OS tablet with a detachable keyboard and support for a pressure-sensitive pen. Since launching in 2020, the 10 inch tablet been one of the most affordable 2-in-1 Chromebooks around, especially since it often goes on sale for $50 to $75 off the $300 list price.

Last year Lenovo expanded the Chromebook Duet lineup with the larger, pricier Chromebook Duet 5 which has a 13.3 inch OLED display and a $430 starting price. Now the company is splitting the difference with the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, an 11 inch model coming in May for $399 and up.

Lenovo is positioning the new tablet as a follow-up to the original 10 inch model, despite the fact that it has a starting price that’s $100 higher. I’m hopeful that the price will either fall quickly or that Lenovo will continue selling the 10 inch version for a while even after the new 11 inch version.

But the new IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook does appear to be an upgrade in many ways. It sports an 11 inch, 2K touchscreen LCD display with a 5;3 aspect ratio and support for an optional pen. The tablet is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip as its 13.3 inch sibling. And it supports up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (11”, 7) Display 11”

2000 x 1200 pixels (5:3 aspect ratio)

LCD

touchscreen with stylus support (optional) Processor Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform Memory 4GB or 8GB LDDR4X Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB eMMC Battery Up to 12 hours battery life

Supports 45W Quick Charge Connectivity Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 2 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 (Type-C)

Pogo-pin Audio Stereo 1W speakers Dimensions 258 x 165 x 8mm

10.2″ x 6.5″ x 0.3″ Weight Tablet: 516.5 grams (1.14 pounds)

Folio case: 429.3 grams (0.95 pounds)

By comparison, the original Chromebook Duet with a 10 inch screen measures 240 x 160 x 7mm and weighs 450 grams, while the 13.3 inch Chromebook Duet 5 is 306 x 287 x 7mm and 700 grams.

The new IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3 will be available in Storm Grey and Misty Blue color options, and