Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is a Chrome OS tablet with a detachable keyboard and support for a pressure-sensitive pen. Since launching in 2020, the 10 inch tablet been one of the most affordable 2-in-1 Chromebooks around, especially since it often goes on sale for $50 to $75 off the $300 list price.

Last year Lenovo expanded the Chromebook Duet lineup with the larger, pricier Chromebook Duet 5 which has a 13.3 inch OLED display and a $430 starting price. Now the company is splitting the difference with the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, an 11 inch model coming in May for $399 and up.

Lenovo is positioning the new tablet as a follow-up to the original 10 inch model, despite the fact that it has a starting price that’s $100 higher. I’m hopeful that the price will either fall quickly or that Lenovo will continue selling the 10 inch version for a while even after the new 11 inch version.

But the new IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook does appear to be an upgrade in many ways. It sports an 11 inch, 2K touchscreen LCD display with a 5;3 aspect ratio and support for an optional pen. The tablet is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip as its 13.3 inch sibling. And it supports up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (11”, 7)
Display11”
2000 x 1200 pixels (5:3 aspect ratio)
LCD
touchscreen with stylus support (optional)
ProcessorSnapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform
Memory4GB or 8GB LDDR4X
Storage64GB / 128GB / 256GB eMMC
BatteryUp to 12 hours battery life
Supports 45W Quick Charge
ConnectivityWi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Ports2 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 (Type-C)
Pogo-pin
AudioStereo 1W speakers
Dimensions258 x 165 x 8mm
10.2″ x 6.5″ x 0.3″
WeightTablet: 516.5 grams (1.14 pounds)
Folio case: 429.3 grams (0.95 pounds)

By comparison, the original Chromebook Duet with a 10 inch screen measures 240 x 160 x 7mm and weighs 450 grams, while the 13.3 inch Chromebook Duet 5 is 306 x 287 x 7mm and 700 grams.

The new IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3 will be available in Storm Grey and Misty Blue color options, and

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.