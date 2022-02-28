The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i is a Windows tablet with a 12.35 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-1255U 15-watt, 10-core, 12-thread processor with Iris Xe graphics, and support for a detachable keyboard and an optional pen.
In other words, it’s kind of like a Microsoft Surface Pro except Lenovo’s tablet has a newer, more powerful processor than the Surface Pro 8, but lacks the high screen refresh rate. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i will be available in July for $750 and up.
Lenovo’s comes in Stone Blue and Storm grey color options, and ships standard with a folio cover with a built-in keyboard, touchpad, and kickstand. There’s also optional support for backlit keys.
The Lenovo Active Pen 3 is optional and sold separately in most markets. Lenovo says the tablet’s two USB Type-C ports are “full function” with support for charging, data, and video output – the tablet can drive up to two external 4K displays.
Just keep in mind that while the tablet supports up to a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, that $750 starting price will get you a significantly less impressive model, most likely featuring a Pentium 8505 Alder Lake processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Here’s a run-down of the tablet’s key specs:
|IdeaPad Duet 5i (12”, 7)
|Display
|12.35”
2560 x 1600 pixels
16:10
IPS LCD
96% DCI-P3
Dolby Vision
450 nits
Gorilla Glass touchscreen
|Processor
|Core i7-1255U
Core i5-1235U
Core i3-1215U
Pentium 8505
|Accessories
|Active Pen 3 (optional)
Detachable Bluetooth keyboard (included)
|Memory
|4GB / 8GB / 16GB
LPDDR4x
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1 TB
M.2 PCie SSD
|Operating System
|Windows 11
|Battery & charging
|50WHr
Rapid Charge Express (3 hours battery life from 15 minute charge)
|Cameras
|5MP IR camera (front)
5MP (rear)
|Ports
|2x Full function USB-C
1x Audio Jack
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
|Dimensions
|288.3 x 193 x 9.45mm
11.35″ x 7.59″ x 0.37″
|Weight
|Tablet: 810 grams (1.78 pounds)
Folio Case: 360 grams (0.79 pounds
|Starting price
|$750
€749 (including VAT)
via Lenovo Press Release and PC Mag