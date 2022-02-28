The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i is a Windows tablet with a 12.35 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-1255U 15-watt, 10-core, 12-thread processor with Iris Xe graphics, and support for a detachable keyboard and an optional pen.

In other words, it’s kind of like a Microsoft Surface Pro except Lenovo’s tablet has a newer, more powerful processor than the Surface Pro 8, but lacks the high screen refresh rate. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i will be available in July for $750 and up.

Lenovo’s comes in Stone Blue and Storm grey color options, and ships standard with a folio cover with a built-in keyboard, touchpad, and kickstand. There’s also optional support for backlit keys.

The Lenovo Active Pen 3 is optional and sold separately in most markets. Lenovo says the tablet’s two USB Type-C ports are “full function” with support for charging, data, and video output – the tablet can drive up to two external 4K displays.

Just keep in mind that while the tablet supports up to a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, that $750 starting price will get you a significantly less impressive model, most likely featuring a Pentium 8505 Alder Lake processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Here’s a run-down of the tablet’s key specs:

IdeaPad Duet 5i (12”, 7) Display 12.35”

2560 x 1600 pixels

16:10

IPS LCD

96% DCI-P3

Dolby Vision

450 nits

Gorilla Glass touchscreen Processor Core i7-1255U

Core i5-1235U

Core i3-1215U

Pentium 8505 Accessories Active Pen 3 (optional)

Detachable Bluetooth keyboard (included) Memory 4GB / 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR4x Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1 TB

M.2 PCie SSD Operating System Windows 11 Battery & charging 50WHr

Rapid Charge Express (3 hours battery life from 15 minute charge) Cameras 5MP IR camera (front)

5MP (rear) Ports 2x Full function USB-C

1x Audio Jack Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Dimensions 288.3 x 193 x 9.45mm

11.35″ x 7.59″ x 0.37″ Weight Tablet: 810 grams (1.78 pounds)

Folio Case: 360 grams (0.79 pounds Starting price $750

€749 (including VAT)

