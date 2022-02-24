The Kingdel M6S is a pocket-sized computer with an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and support for up to two 4K displays.

Available from Amazon for $273 and up, it’s also the latest entry in a growing number of nearly identical mini PCs that measure 72 x 72 x 45mm (2.8″ x 2.8″ x 1.8″). One thing that sets this model apart is that it ships with Windows 11 Pro software pre-installed.

At the heart of the little computer is Intel’s Celeron N5105 processor, a 10-watt, 4-core, 4-thread chip based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture and featuring Intel UHD graphics with support for burst speeds up to 800 MHz.

The computer’s ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

Wireless capabilities top out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and the Kingdel M6S has 8GB of RAM (not user upgradeable) and an M.2 2242 SSD (which is replaceable), and the company offers four configurations:

Kingdel M6S with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage for $273

Kingdel M6S with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $317

Kingdel M6S with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage for $334

Kingdel M6S with 8GB RAM, 1TB storage for $450

The little computer weighs just 125 grams (4.4 ounces) and can be attached to the back of a display with a VESA mount, hidden away on (or under) your desk, or used as a lightweight PC (in more ways than one) that you can easily unplug and take with you to and from work, on vacation, or anywhere else.

One thing to note is that while Kingdel says the M6S comes with a licensed and activated version of Windows 11 Pro, it does not include a product key. So it’s unclear what will happen if you try to upgrade the storage and reinstall the operating system.

