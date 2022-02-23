The first laptops with 12th-gen Intel Core processors went on sale at the end of January, but so far the only models available are powered by 45-watt Alder Lake-H processors.

Now Intel is starting to provide mode details about what we’ll be able to expect from thinner, lighter notebooks powered by Alder Lake-P (28-watts), and Alder Lake-U (9 to 15 watt) processors).

Intel had already provided some information about key specs for these chips during the Consumer Electronics Show in January, but Alder Lake-H was the star of that show, with an emphasis on the company’s new high-performance chips for gaming laptops and mobile workstations.

The U and P series chips will most likely show up in mainstream laptops, thin and light systems, and power-constrained devices like 2-in-1 tablets with detachable keyboards as well as small form-factor desktop computers.

Like all of Intel’s 12th-gen processors, the new Alder Lake-U and P chips feature a hybrid architecture that combines Performance (P) and Efficient (E) cores, with the P series chips sporting up to 6 P cores and 8 E cores for a total of 14 cores and 20 threads, while U series chips top out at a 10-core, 12-thread configuration with 2 P cores and 8 E cores.

Intel says we can expect major year-over-year performance gains, with the new 28-watt Intel Core i7-1280P processor, for example, delivering up to 70% better performance than an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor running at 28 watts. And the 12th-gen chip even brings better multi-core performance than a 45-watt Intel Core i9-11980HK processor, while using half as much power.

The company also compared the i7-1280P to Apple’s M1 processor (Intel says its chip is 20% faster in at least some multi-core tests when both chips are set to 35-watts), and AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U (Intel says its chip is 40% faster). Of course, it’s worth taking these benchmark results with a grain of salt, since Intel may have cherry-picked tests that paint its processors in the most positive light… and since Intel is comparing its best P series chip with last year’s best Apple and AMD processors in a similar power range, rather than this year’s AMD Ryzen 6000U chips or Apple M1 Pro or Max chips.

Intel isn’t saying much about the performance of its U series processors yet, which could be an indication that Alder Lake-P will ship first… or that Intel just wants to focus on its highest-performance processors.

Either way, an interesting side note here is that while everything is grouped together under U or P series labels, in some ways these are three different sets of chips.

While the 28-watt chips run at higher speeds and have more Performance cores, these chips are a lot like their 15-watt counterparts in some key ways, since both have:

  • BGA package size: 50 x 25 x 1.3mm
  • 8 x PCIe Gen 4 lanes
  • 12 x PCIe Gen 3 lanes and
  • Up to 4 x Thunderbolt 4 connectors.

Intel’s new 9-watt chips, meanwhile, come in similar combinations of P and E cores to their 15-watt siblings, but these processors are clearly designed for thinner, lighter, lower-power devices.

They take up less size, use less power, generate less heat, and have more constraints:

  • BGA package size: 28.5 x 19 x 1.1mm
  • 4 x PCIe Gen 4 lanes
  • 10 x PCIe Gen 3 lanes
  • Up to 2 x Thunderbolt 4 connectors

So it’s interesting to see that Intel breaks out the 28-watt chips as a new brand that falls somewhere between the energy-efficient U series and the high-performance H series, but doesn’t do anything similar for the 9-watt chips.

I suspect that might be due to the fact that the company’s first crack at using the M label for low-power chips in the 4.5-watt range might not have been well received. Intel only really the M for 6th, 7th, and 8th-gen processors before phasing it out. Last year’s 11th-gen Core processors used the U label for everything in the 7 to 28-watt range.

And honestly, it’s kind of hard to argue with that strategy. Last year I reviewed a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop with an Intel Core i7-1180G7 processor designed to run in the 7-15 watt range, and honestly it felt nearly indistinguishable from a system with a 15-28 watt chip like the Core i7-1165G7 in real-world performance.

I’ll be curious to see whether the same holds true for Intel’s 12th-gen 9-watt and 15-watt chips.

Intel says we can expect more than 250 computers powered by Alder Lake-U and P series chips this year, including new foldables and other thin and light systems with 9-watt chips.

One thing we’re unlikely to see? A lot of laptops featuring this chips with discrete graphics. While it is technically possible for PC makers to equip a notebook with an Alder Lake-P or U series processor with a discrete GPU, AnandTech reports that Alder Lake-H chips are a better fit for that thanks to a PCIe x8 Gen 4 link which the lower-power chips lack.

12th-gen Intel Core P-Series (28W)
ChipCores / ThreadsP / E CoresL3 CacheBase / Max Turbo P-coresBase / Max Turbo E-CoresGPU (EU / Max Freq)Base PowerMax Turbo Power
i7-1280P14 / 206P / 8E24MB1.8 GHz / 4.8 GHz1.3 GHz / 3.56GHz96EU / 1.45 GHz28W64W
i7-1270P14 / 164P / 8E18MB2.2 GHz / 4.78GHz1.6 GHz / 3.5 GHz96EU / 1.4 GHz28W64W
i7-1260P14 / 164P / 8E18MB2.1 GHz / 4.7 GHz1.5 GHz / 3.34GHz96EU / 1.4 GHz28W64W
i5-1250P12 / 164P / 8E12MB1.7 GHz / 4.4 GHz1.2 GHz / 3.3 GHz80EU / 1.4 GHz28W64W
i5-1240P12 / 164P / 8E12MB1.7 GHz / 4.4 GHz1.2 GHz / 3.3 GHz80EU / 1.3 GHz28W64W
i3-1220P10 / 122P / 8E12MB1.5 GHz / 4.4 GHz1.1 GHz / 3.3 GHz64EU / 1.1 GHz28W64W

 

12th-gen Intel Core U-Series (15W)
ChipCores / ThreadsP / E CoresL3 CacheBase / Max Turbo P-coresBase / Max Turbo E-CoresGPU (EU / Max Freq)Base PowerMax Turbo Power
i7-1265U10 / 122P / 8E12MB1.8 GHz / 4.8 GHz1.3 GHz / 3.6 GHz96EU / 1.25 GHz15W55W
i7-1255U10 / 122P / 8E12MB1.7 GHz / 4.7 GHz1.2 GHz / 3.5 GHz96EU / 1.25 GHz15W55W
i5-1245U10 / 122P / 8E12MB1.6 GHz / 4.4 GHz1.2 GHz / 3.3 GHz80EU / 1.2 GHz15W55W
i5-1235U10 / 122P / 8E12MB1 .3 GHz / 4.4 GHz0.9 GHz / 3.3 GHz80EU / 1.2 GHz15W55W
i3-1215U6 / 82P / 4E10MB1.2 GHz / 4.4 GHz0.9 GHz / 3.3 GHz64EU / 1.2 GHz15W55W
Pentium 85055 / 62P / 8E8MB1.2 GHz / 4.4 GHz0.9 GHz / 3.3 GHz48EU / 1.1 GHz15W55W
Celeron 73055 / 62P / 8E8MB1.1 GHz0.9 GHz48EU / 1.1 GHz15W55W

 

12th-gen Intel Core U-Series (9W)
ChipCores / ThreadsP / E CoresL3 CacheBase / Max Turbo P-coresBase / Max Turbo E-CoresGPU (EU / Max Freq)Base PowerMax Turbo Power
i7-1260U10 / 122P / 8E12MB1.1 GHz / 4.7 GHz0.8 GHz / 3.5 GHz96EU / 0.95 GHz9W29W
i7-1250U10 / 122P / 8E12MB1.1 GHz / 4.7 GHz0.8 GHz / 3.5 GHz96EU / 0.95 GHz9W29W
i5-1240U10 / 122P / 8E12MB1.1 GHz / 4.4 GHz0.8 GHz / 3.3 GHz80EU / 0.9 GHz9W29W
i5-1230U10 / 122P / 8E12MB1 GHz / 4.4 GHz0.7 GHz / 3.3 GHz80EU / 0.85 GHz9W29W
i3-1210U6 / 82P / 4E10MB1 GHz / 4.4 GHz0.7 GHz / 3.3 GHz64EU / 0.85 GHz9W29W
Pentium 85005 / 62P / 8E8MB1 GHz / 4.4 GHz0.7 GHz / 3.3 GHz48EU / 0.8 GHz9W29W
Celeron 73005 / 62P / 8E8MB1 GHz0.7 GHz48EU / 0.8 GHz9W29W

via NotebookCheck and Tom’s Hardware

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.