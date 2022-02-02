Intel has launched a line of compact desktop computers powered by the company’s inexpensive, low-power Jasper Lake processors. The new Intel NUC 11 Essential, also known by the code-named Atlas Canyon is available with a choice of Intel Celeron N4505, Celeron N5105, or Pentium Silver N6005 chips.

Intel has published details on its website and Intel Atlas Canyon NUC computers are available for pre-order from Simply NUC for $299 and up. They’re expected to begin shipping by the end of February.

This launch comes about eight months after details about Intel’s Atlas Canyon lineup first leaked. And it looks like the leaked information was pretty accurate.

The Intel NUC 11 Essential is a 135 x 115 x 36mm (5.3″ x 4.5″ x 1.4″) computer with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2933 memory, an M.2 SSD and optional support for 64GB of eMMC storage. It supports up to two displays and features WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and has a set of ports that includes:

  • 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A
  • 2 x USB 2.0
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0b
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio out
  • 1 x 3.5mm mic in

Intel offers three different models, each with a different processor. They’re all 15-watt chips based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture, and they all have a processor base CPU frequency of 2 GHz and Intel UHD graphics with a 450 MHz based frequency. But there are a few key differences between the models:

ProcessorCores / ThreadsMax Burst freqGPU execution unitsGPU max freq
NUC11ATKC2Celeron N45052 / 22.9 GHz16750 MHz
NUC11ATKC4Celeron N51054 / 42.9 GHz24800 MHz
NUC11ATKPEPentium Silver N60054 / 43.3 GHz32900 MHz

It looks like at least some models will ship with Windows 11 in S Mode pre-installed on the 64GB eMMC storage, but Intel says the NUC 11 Essential should support Windows 11, Windows 10, and Linux.

This article was originally published January 15, 2022 and last updated February 2, 2022.

  1. Looks like a Chromebox without the OS. Buying a used i3 NUC is cheaper and performs a whole lot better… and is better for the planet.

    1. Let’s not go there. Social justice doesn’t belong anywhere except in the deepest recesses of thought.

      If you really wanted to lower waste, you’d get a full DIY setup, not a prebuilt like a NUC or a laptop. Then you can replace each and every component as it’s needed, rather than throw away all.

      And you’d use it until you really need it. And I don’t mean need as in “I think it’s too slow”. But when it breaks. My parents use a system from 2007 for example, and still works fine after getting Windows 10 installed.

      I agree in general these systems are a waste of money and creates more garbage. Need more mITX boards like the ones Asrock used to make.

      1. Let’s think this through; if the OP bought a used NUC, whatever the CPU and whether his/her PC needed replacing or not, it is better for the planet than a prebuilt by virtue of the fact that it is used. Reusing what has already been built is always better for the planet than building new, so yes – let’s go there. Besides, I like the Chronicles 😉

