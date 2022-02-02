Intel has launched a line of compact desktop computers powered by the company’s inexpensive, low-power Jasper Lake processors. The new Intel NUC 11 Essential, also known by the code-named Atlas Canyon is available with a choice of Intel Celeron N4505, Celeron N5105, or Pentium Silver N6005 chips.

Intel has published details on its website and Intel Atlas Canyon NUC computers are available for pre-order from Simply NUC for $299 and up. They’re expected to begin shipping by the end of February.

This launch comes about eight months after details about Intel’s Atlas Canyon lineup first leaked. And it looks like the leaked information was pretty accurate.

The Intel NUC 11 Essential is a 135 x 115 x 36mm (5.3″ x 4.5″ x 1.4″) computer with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2933 memory, an M.2 SSD and optional support for 64GB of eMMC storage. It supports up to two displays and features WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and has a set of ports that includes:

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 3.5mm mic in

Intel offers three different models, each with a different processor. They’re all 15-watt chips based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture, and they all have a processor base CPU frequency of 2 GHz and Intel UHD graphics with a 450 MHz based frequency. But there are a few key differences between the models:

Processor Cores / Threads Max Burst freq GPU execution units GPU max freq NUC11ATKC2 Celeron N4505 2 / 2 2.9 GHz 16 750 MHz NUC11ATKC4 Celeron N5105 4 / 4 2.9 GHz 24 800 MHz NUC11ATKPE Pentium Silver N6005 4 / 4 3.3 GHz 32 900 MHz

It looks like at least some models will ship with Windows 11 in S Mode pre-installed on the 64GB eMMC storage, but Intel says the NUC 11 Essential should support Windows 11, Windows 10, and Linux.

This article was originally published January 15, 2022 and last updated February 2, 2022.