Huawei has been selling tablets under the MatePad brand for years, but for the most part they’ve been Android-powered devices with full color displays. The new Huawei MatePad Paper is something different: it’s a 10.3 inch device with a grayscale E Ink display and pen support running Huawei’s own HarmonyOS software.

It’s expected to sell for €499 (~$560) when it hits the streets this year.

The MatePad Paper features slim bezels for a 86.3% screen-to-body ratio, an E Ink display that supports 256 shades of grey, and a series of LED front lights that enable 32 levels of illumination, making the screen easy to view outdoors in direct sunlight or indoors in dim to no light. Huawei says the screen refresh rate is adjusted automatically to help conserve battery life when you’re viewing static content, while enabling higher rates when using apps or features that benefit from smoother scrolling. Theoretically you could even watch videos or play games.

With support for Huawei’s M Pencil stylus, you can write notes or draw pictures on the display or annotate eBooks or other content. There’s support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and Huawei says the pen has just 26ms of latency, for an experience that feels like pen on paper.

The tablet’s €499 price tag includes both the M Pencil and a folio cover.

The E Ink tablet has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a fingerprint reader, and support for up to four weeks of standby battery life (expect substantially less if you’re heavily using the tablet). The device also supports WiFi 6, has a USB-C port, and weighs 360 grams (less than 13 ounces).

There are still some details that Huawei hasn’t revealed: we don’t know what processor powers the MatePad Paper. And we don’t know what countries it will be sold in. It’s also unclear how HarmonyOS will stack up against alternate operating systems: some E Ink devices like Kobo or Amazon Kindle devices use proprietary operating systems while others, like the reMarkable 2, Onyx BOOX devices use Linux or Android-based software.

All of which is to say that Huawei is hardly the first company to release a tablet with an E Ink display that’s good for more than just reading eBooks. But it’s certainly one of the biggest companies to do so in a while.

via Huawei, Engadget, and TechAdvisor