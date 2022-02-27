Huawei’s latest 2-in-1 Windows tablet features s 12.6 inch OLED display, a detachable keyboard, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-1160G7 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.
After launching in China in November, Huawei MateBook E 2022 is now getting a global launch: it will be available in select markets soon for €649 (~$731) and up.
Huawei has been selling a line of premium Windows tablets under the MateBook E name for a few years, but the new model is a pretty significant upgrade.
Not only does it have a 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display with peak brightness up to 600 nits (or 400 nits standard brightness), but with a choice of 7-15 watt Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 Tiger Lake-U processors, it should offer a good balance of performance and power efficiency.
These are the same chips Lenovo uses for its 2 pound ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop, which I found does a good job of offering strong performance and long battery life even without a massive battery.
While it’s a little disappointing that the 2-in-1 is shipping with 11th-gen Intel Core processors rather than newer 12th-gen chips, it’s likely that this allows Huawei to ship the tablet sooner rather than later (no laptops or tablets with Alder Lake-U processors have begun shipping yet, and I’m not really expecting them to until this spring at the earliest).
The new Huawei MateBook E 2022 has a 42 Wh battery, a body that measures 286.5 x 184.7 x 8mm (11.3″ x 7.3″ x 0.3″) and slim bezels around the display for a 90% screen to body ratio. It comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.
The tablet supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, has a fingerprint reader in the power button, and sports a Thunderbolt 4 port and 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. There’s a 13MP camera on the back of the tablet and an 8MP front-facing camera, and the new MateBook E has an array of four microphones as well as four speakers.
Huawei offers several different keyboard options for the MateBook E including a “smart magnetic keyboard” and a “slide keyboard.” Both attach to a set of pogo pins on the bottom of the tablet. And the MateBook E also supports pressure-sensitive input thanks to a second-gen Huawei M-Pencil accessory.
Huawei will offer at least four pricing/configuration options for the MateBook E:
- Core i3/8GB/128GB for €649 ($730)
- Core i5/8GB/256GB for €999 ($1125)
- Core i5/16GB/512GB for €1199 ($1350)
- Core i7/16GB/512GB for €1399 ($1575)
Update: This article was originally published November 17, 2022 and last updated February 27, 2022.
Ah, Huawei once again makes amazing hardware that will be a pain plus very expensive to get a hold of in the West. And unlike the Surface 8, this looks to be fanless too!
On the official huawei matebook e website there is an animation of the inside showing a fan. The predecessor of this windows tablet was indeed fanless, this new one not… too bad.
Other option: The Huawei MateBook X 2021 is fanless, I think the 2022 version recently announced also. Pay attention it is the non Pro version that doesn’t have fan. The Matebook X Pro has fan.
You are right, difficult to buy these devices in the west.
Do you know other fanless options?
Alas the Matebook X is the best fanless clamshell PC I know of.
Other than it, the only high performance options are the Surface 7+ (up to the model Core i5 only) if you are okay with the form factor, or the MacBook Air if you can live with MacOS. Ironically, both of these are cheaper than the Matebook. My main objection to both of them is that they are much more difficult to get Linux on than the Huawei stuff.
It shows a fan in one of the product photos, actually:
https://res.vmallres.com/pimages/detailImg/2021/11/16/35C3084F8EF5656DF697D0321CB77AED4C26E779A6B5E9AC.jpg