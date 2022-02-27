Huawei’s latest 2-in-1 Windows tablet features s 12.6 inch OLED display, a detachable keyboard, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-1160G7 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

After launching in China in November, Huawei MateBook E 2022 is now getting a global launch: it will be available in select markets soon for €649 (~$731) and up.

Huawei has been selling a line of premium Windows tablets under the MateBook E name for a few years, but the new model is a pretty significant upgrade.

Not only does it have a 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display with peak brightness up to 600 nits (or 400 nits standard brightness), but with a choice of 7-15 watt Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 Tiger Lake-U processors, it should offer a good balance of performance and power efficiency.

These are the same chips Lenovo uses for its 2 pound ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop, which I found does a good job of offering strong performance and long battery life even without a massive battery.

While it’s a little disappointing that the 2-in-1 is shipping with 11th-gen Intel Core processors rather than newer 12th-gen chips, it’s likely that this allows Huawei to ship the tablet sooner rather than later (no laptops or tablets with Alder Lake-U processors have begun shipping yet, and I’m not really expecting them to until this spring at the earliest).

The new Huawei MateBook E 2022 has a 42 Wh battery, a body that measures 286.5 x 184.7 x 8mm (11.3″ x 7.3″ x 0.3″) and slim bezels around the display for a 90% screen to body ratio. It comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

The tablet supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, has a fingerprint reader in the power button, and sports a Thunderbolt 4 port and 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. There’s a 13MP camera on the back of the tablet and an 8MP front-facing camera, and the new MateBook E has an array of four microphones as well as four speakers.

Huawei offers several different keyboard options for the MateBook E including a “smart magnetic keyboard” and a “slide keyboard.” Both attach to a set of pogo pins on the bottom of the tablet. And the MateBook E also supports pressure-sensitive input thanks to a second-gen Huawei M-Pencil accessory.

Huawei will offer at least four pricing/configuration options for the MateBook E:

Core i3/8GB/128GB for €649 ($730)

Core i5/8GB/256GB for €999 ($1125)

Core i5/16GB/512GB for €1199 ($1350)

Core i7/16GB/512GB for €1399 ($1575)

Update: This article was originally published November 17, 2022 and last updated February 27, 2022.