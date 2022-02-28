Phone maker Honor got its start as a sub-brand of Huawei that was focused on offering devices with premium specs at mid-range prices. But now Honor has spun off as its own business, the company seems to be going all-in on flagship-class devices.

Last month saw the launch of the Honor Magic V smartphone with a foldable display, and now Honor is introducing the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro smartphones with premium specs and starting prices of €899 and €1,090, respectively.

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors and support up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both have triple rear camera systems. And both have 6.81 inch LTPO displays with 120 Hz refresh rates with 1920 Hz PWM dimming that Honor says should lead to reduced eye strain for folks that get headaches from screens with lower Pulse With Modulation rates.

But the pricier model earns the Pro in its name with a few bonus features including a higher-resolution display that’s curved on all four sides, faster charging, support for wireless charging and a better telephoto lens.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for both phones:

Magic4 Magic4 Pro Display Curved 6.81-inch

1224 x 2664

LTPO OLED,

120Hz refresh rate

1000 nits Quad-curved 6.81-inch

1312 x 2848 pixels

LTPO OLED

120Hz refresh rate

1000 nits CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8 / 12GB 8 / 12GB Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB 256 / 512GB ROM Battery & charging 4,800mAh

66W charging (wired) 4,600mAh

100W wired and wireless charging Wireless 5G NR

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual SIM 5G NR

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual SIM OS Android 12

Magic UI 6.0 Android 12

Magic UI 6.0 Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.8)

50MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 122°),

8 MP periscope (f/3.4, 5x optical zoom)

dTOF 8×8 sensor 50MP wide (f/1.8)

50MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 122°)

64MP periscope (f/3.5, 3.5x optical zoom),

dTOF 8×8 sensor Front camera 12MP wide (100°) 12 MP wide (100°) Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Security Fingerprint sensor (under-display) Fingerprint sensor (under-display) IP rating IP56 IP68 Dimensions 163.6mm x 74.5mm x 8.8mm 163.6mm x 74.7mm x 9.15mm Weight 199 grams 215 grams Starting price €899 €1,099

via @Honoglobal, NotebookCheck and Android Police