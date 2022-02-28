Phone maker Honor got its start as a sub-brand of Huawei that was focused on offering devices with premium specs at mid-range prices. But now Honor has spun off as its own business, the company seems to be going all-in on flagship-class devices.
Last month saw the launch of the Honor Magic V smartphone with a foldable display, and now Honor is introducing the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro smartphones with premium specs and starting prices of €899 and €1,090, respectively.
Both phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors and support up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both have triple rear camera systems. And both have 6.81 inch LTPO displays with 120 Hz refresh rates with 1920 Hz PWM dimming that Honor says should lead to reduced eye strain for folks that get headaches from screens with lower Pulse With Modulation rates.
But the pricier model earns the Pro in its name with a few bonus features including a higher-resolution display that’s curved on all four sides, faster charging, support for wireless charging and a better telephoto lens.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for both phones:
|Magic4
|Magic4 Pro
|Display
|Curved 6.81-inch
1224 x 2664
LTPO OLED,
120Hz refresh rate
1000 nits
|Quad-curved 6.81-inch
1312 x 2848 pixels
LTPO OLED
120Hz refresh rate
1000 nits
|CPU
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Memory
|8 / 12GB
|8 / 12GB
|Storage
|128 / 256 / 512 GB
|256 / 512GB ROM
|Battery & charging
|4,800mAh
66W charging (wired)
|4,600mAh
100W wired and wireless charging
|Wireless
|5G NR
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Dual SIM
|5G NR
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Dual SIM
|OS
|Android 12
Magic UI 6.0
|Android 12
Magic UI 6.0
|Rear cameras
|Front camera
|12MP wide (100°)
|12 MP wide (100°)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
|Stereo speakers
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (under-display)
|Fingerprint sensor (under-display)
|IP rating
|IP56
|IP68
|Dimensions
|163.6mm x 74.5mm x 8.8mm
|163.6mm x 74.7mm x 9.15mm
|Weight
|199 grams
|215 grams
|Starting price
|€899
|€1,099
