The Framework laptop is a modular computer that’s designed to be both easy to repair and easy to customize thanks to an expansion card system that lets you swap out ports or even replace a port with up to 1TB of solid state storage.

When the laptop first launched it was available exclusively in the US and Canada, but last week Framework began shipping its laptop top customers in the UK, France, and Germany and now the company is also taking pre-orders in Ireland, Austria, and the Netherlands.

Customers in those countries can reserve a Framework laptop with a refundable €100 deposit, with the balance to be collected when the laptop ships in March.

The Framework laptop is available with Intel Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1165G7 and Core i7-1185G7 processor options and support for up to 64GB of RAM, up to 4TB of storage, and customers can choose from expansion cards including:

USB Type-C

HDMI

DisplayPort

microSD card reader

USB Type-A

250GB or 1TB SSD

Just note that the expansion cards you select when you purchase the laptop may be all you can get for a little while – the company does have a Framework Marketplace where it sells spare parts and additional Expansion cards, but the Marketplace isn’t yet live in Europe and the UK. Framework says it’s coming to those regions soon though.

The computer can also be configured with Windows or with no operating system at all, and Framework says it offers appropriate power adapters of reach region where the laptop is sold, as well as keyboards designed for French, German, and several different English layouts (including an English International ANSI keyboard for the Netherlands).

