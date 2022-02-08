Compulab’s new fitlet3 is a compact computer with a fanless design for silent operation and support for Intel Elkhart Lake low-power processor options.

Designed for use as an IoT gateway or fanless industrial computer, the fitlet3 is basically a small form-factor computer that measures 5.2″ x 3.9″ x 3.4″ that’s available now for $234 and up.

Measuring 5.2″ x 3.9″ x 3.4″, the fitlet3 is a little larger than the company’s previous-gen fitlet2, which is just 4.4″ x 3.3″ x 1″. But that model was released four years ago and packs an older (and slower) Intel Apollo Lake processor.

Compulab’s new fitlet 3 is available with 3 processor options:

These are all 10nm chips with Intel UHD graphics, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and no support for hyperthreading.

Other features of the fitlet3 include an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe or SATA storage, an M.2 2260 slot for an optional SATA SSD or cellular modem (4G LTE or 5G), as well as an M.2 2230 slot for an optional WiFi & Bluetooth module.

Ports include two Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI 1.4b and mini DisplayPort 1.2, two USB 3.1 Type-A, and four USB 2.0 Type-A. There’s also optional support for dual 3.5mm audio jacks.

Weighing just about 15 ounces, the fitlet3 can be mounted to a wall, rail, or display.

The $234 starting price is for an entry-level barebones model with an Intel Atom x6211E processor, but you can configure the system with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of NVMe storage, and choose other optional features including a cellular modem, TPM, or terminal block with serial and GPIO ports.

One optional add-on that you’ll probably want to take advantage of if you’re planning to use this thing at home rather than an industrial site? The base configuration doesn’t have any audio input or output support. You have to pay $16 extra for that functionality.

You can find more details at Compulab’s fit-iot website.

via FanlessTech (1)(2)

This article was originally published October 29, 2021 and last updated February 8, 2022.