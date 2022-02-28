Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Need a portable battery that you can use to top up your smartphone on the go? They’re practically a dime a dozen these days. But need a portable battery that will not only charge your laptop, smartphone and tablet at the same time, but also possibly power a small TV or other accessories when you’re camping or when the power goes out at home? Those cost a bit more.
Today you can save some money on a portable power station though: RAVPower is selling a 252.7 Wh model with support for up to 300W output for just $153 when you use the coupon PB87, and if you need even more power than that, Anker’s 388Wh PowerHouse II 400 with 300W output is just $240 at Amazon.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- RAVPower 30W dual-port USB-A & USB-C wall charger for $13 – Newegg
- RAVPower 65W dual USB-C port wall charger for $30 – RAVPower (coupon: NEW25)
- RAVPower Power House 300W / 252.7 Wh portable power station for $153 – RAVPower (coupon: PB870
- Anker PowerHouse II 400 300W / 388Wh portable power station for $240 – Amazon (coupon: 0SYDKPP6)
Laptops & tablets
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $400 and up (save up to $200) – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Flex 5i 13″ Chromebook convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/64GB for $400 – Amazon
- Lenovo Ideapad Slim 7i w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $550 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $650 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryen 7 5700U/16GB/512Gb for $750 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Type Cover for $700 and up (save up to $230) – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $860 and up (save up to $240) – Microsoft Store
Smartphones & accessories
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphones for $600 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise cancelling headphones for $110 – Samsung
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Bundle
- Save 20% on select QNAP network attached storage devices – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Woot
- Logitech MX Master Mouse 2S for $53 – Amazon