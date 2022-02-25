Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Humble Bundle is offering a bundle of Sid Meir PC games that includes Civilization III through VI and a bunch of other titles. You can all 21 titles in the bundle for $15 or pay less for a subset of games.
And if you need something to play them on, there are a bunch of good deals on PCs today – you can pick up an entry-level Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop for $1150, or a Gigabyte U4 14 inch laptop with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $599 after rebate.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS FHD tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/128GB for $405 – Amazon
- Intel NUC mini PC w/Pentium Silver J50055/16GB/1TB for $499 – Newegg
- Gigabyte U4 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $599 after rebate – Newegg
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro 2.8K 14″ laptop w/Core i5-11300H/16GB/512GB for $790 – Amazon
- MSI Prestige 15 Evo 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $899 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/GTX 1650/16GB/1TB for $1150 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of Sid Meier PC games (Civilization, Pirates, Beyond Earth) – Humble Bundle
- Hitman Sniper PC Android game for free – Google Play
Other
- Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard for $45 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop keyboard & mouse for $60 – Microsoft Store
- Facebook Portal TV for $89 – Amazon
- Blue Yeti USB microphone & Logitech C922 Pro HD webcam for $150 – Best Buy
- Instant Pot Max 6 quart multi-function pressure cooker for $75 – Amazon