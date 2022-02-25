Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Humble Bundle is offering a bundle of Sid Meir PC games that includes Civilization III through VI and a bunch of other titles. You can all 21 titles in the bundle for $15 or pay less for a subset of games.

And if you need something to play them on, there are a bunch of good deals on PCs today – you can pick up an entry-level Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop for $1150, or a Gigabyte U4 14 inch laptop with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $599 after rebate.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

