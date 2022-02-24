Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Cris Tales for free today. Amazon is offering free 3-month subscriptions of Music Unlimited to new subscribers. And Humble Bundle is running a name-your-price deal on a bundle of up to 52 digital comics from Oni Press.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Cris Tales PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics – Humble Oni Press Bundle
Mini PCs
- Chuwi CoreBox Mini w/Core i5-8259U/16GB/256GB for $362 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM DeskMini UM700 w/Ryzen 7 3750H and Manjaro Linux for $469 and up – MINISFORUM
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i5-1135G7 for $459 – B&H
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i7-1165G7 for $600 – Newegg
Laptops
- MSI Summit E13 FLIP 13.4″ convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $969 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface laptop Studio w/Core i5-11300H/16GB/512GB for $1500 – Best Buy
Charging
- RAVPower 15,000 mAh 30W power bank for $17 – Newegg
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank/stand w/20W wired, 10W wireless charging for $28 – Newegg
Other