Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
AMD and Intel‘s new laptop processors look promising, but notebooks powered by those chips aren’t here just yet (with the exception of a few high-end gaming PCs). So if you’re in desperate need or a new laptop today, then last year’s chips might be as good as it gets… and some of those chips are actually pretty good.
Case in point? You can pick up a Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $750 today. That processor may not have the RDNA 2 integrated graphics that come with the company’s newer Ryzen 6000U chips, but it’s still a powerful, energy-efficient 8-core, 16-thread processor.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $400 and up (save up to $200) – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $450 – Acer (via eBay)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $550 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ notebook w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – B&H
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $750 – TigerDirect
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for $1495 and up (save up to $200) – Microsoft Store
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet for $180 and up (save up to $80) – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $860 and up (save up to $240) – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablets for $30 and up – Woot
Storage
- WD My Passport 1TB portable 1050MB/s SSD for $120 – Best Buy
- Crucial X8 2TB portable 1050MB/s SSD for $198 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable 1050MB/s SSD for $218 – Amazon
Other
- AnkerPowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh power bank & wall charger for $23 – Amazon (coupon: 0SXF0JLY)
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Sitck Lite (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- Onn UHD Android TV media streamer for $20 – Walmart