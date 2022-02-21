Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

It’s 2022 and most mid-range laptops finally come with at least 8GB of RAM (although you can still find some entry-level models that ship with as little as 4GB). But if you want a notebook with 16GB of memory or more, you usually have to pay extra.

So it’s refreshing to see that Adorama is selling an MSI Prestige 14 Evo thin and light laptop with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor for just $649 today.

The notebook is similar to a model I reviewed last year, but the version I tested had an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor and a list price of $1149. It’s a lot easier to overlook the notebook’s shortcomings if you can pick it up for 43% less.

