Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
It’s 2022 and most mid-range laptops finally come with at least 8GB of RAM (although you can still find some entry-level models that ship with as little as 4GB). But if you want a notebook with 16GB of memory or more, you usually have to pay extra.
So it’s refreshing to see that Adorama is selling an MSI Prestige 14 Evo thin and light laptop with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor for just $649 today.
The notebook is similar to a model I reviewed last year, but the version I tested had an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor and a list price of $1149. It’s a lot easier to overlook the notebook’s shortcomings if you can pick it up for 43% less.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ notebook w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $500 – B&H
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ w/Ryzen 5000U for $550 and up – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 5 5500U/NVIDIA MX450/8GB/256GB for $570 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i5-1155G7/16GB/512GB for $649 – Adorama
- Acer Spin 3 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $650 – Acer
- LG Gram 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $849 – BuyDig (coupon: UPX21)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 w/64GB for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $140 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) for $55 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $70 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/32GB for $120 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ tablet w/32GB for $200 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/64GB for $200 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $300 – Lenovo
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB/detachable keyboard for $330 – HP
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/Helio G90T/4GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $350 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet for $450 and up – Samsung
Downloads & Streaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon
- Amazon Music Unlimtied + Starz subscription for $1 per month for up to 3 months – Amazon
- Select non-fiction Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Name your price fro a bundle of VR games – Humble Bundle
Other
- Save 15% on select purchases (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY15)
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $99 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $134 – Amazon
- Moto G 100 smartphone w/SD870/8GB/128GB for $400 – Lenovo
- Motorola Edge (2021) smartphone w/SD778G/8GB/256GB for $500 – Lenovo