It’s a time-honored tradition for retailers in the US to honor the national Presidents’ Day holiday by trying to clear out old inventory with sales. After all, what’s more American than capitalism and consumerism?
Anyway, I guess there are worse times to be in the market for a laptop, tablet, TV, or other gadgets and accessories.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Presidents’ Day sales
- Presidents’ Day Sale – Best Buy
- Save 15% (up to $100 in savings) on select items – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY15)
- Presidents’ Day Sale – Dell
- Presidents’ Day Sale – HP
- Presidents’ Day Sale – Lenovo
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $109 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Bool Flex2 Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/32GB for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/64GB for $150 – Best Buy
Digital media
- Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics – Humble Bundle
Other