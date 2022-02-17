Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop may be one of the first laptops to ship with an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor, but last year’s model with a Ryzen 5000 chip still earned high marks from many reviewers for its balance of design, performance, and battery life. And it’s a lot cheaper than the new model.
Right now Best Buy is selling a model with a Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650 graphics for just $1150, or a version with a Ryzen 9 5900HS chip, RTX 3060 graphics, and a 144 Hz display for just $100 more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Spin 3 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/GTX 1650/16GB/512GB for $1150 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB/FHD 144 Hz display for $1250 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3060/16TB/1TB/HD+ 120 Hz display for $1400 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Del
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $1150 – Dell
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5000U for $600 and up – HP
Chrome OS tablets
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $230 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/256GB for $450 – Lenovo
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $370 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $480 – HP
