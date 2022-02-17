Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop may be one of the first laptops to ship with an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor, but last year’s model with a Ryzen 5000 chip still earned high marks from many reviewers for its balance of design, performance, and battery life. And it’s a lot cheaper than the new model.

Right now Best Buy is selling a model with a Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650 graphics for just $1150, or a version with a Ryzen 9 5900HS chip, RTX 3060 graphics, and a 144 Hz display for just $100 more.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Chrome OS tablets

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.