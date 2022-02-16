Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Most of Amazon’s Valentine’s Day device deals have ended, but the company is still selling Fire HD 10 tablets for $40 off and Fire Kids tablets for up to 50% off, with prices starting at $50.
Meanwhile Lenovo’s offering discounts on a number of its tablets during a Presidents Day Sale.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $140 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $120 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/64GB for $200 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $230 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 128GB + pen & keyboard bundle for $300 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/Helio G90T/4GB/64GB for $230 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 128GB + pen & keyboard for $350 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 w/SD870/8GB/128GB/HDMI input for $570 – Lenovo
True wireless earbuds
- Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY15)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $68 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY15)
Other
- Save 15% on select purchases (save up to $100) – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY15)
- Amazon Music Unlimited + Starz subscription for $1 per month for up to 3 months – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Cube for $65 – Amazon
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $140 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy (via eBay)