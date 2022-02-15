Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
EBay is running Presidents Day sale, with savings up to $100 when you use the coupon PREZDAY15 on purchases of select items. Unlike most of the company’s coupon sales, there’s no minimum purchase required.
While many of the items on sale are refurbished, all the ones I’ve listed below also come with 2-year warranties, some provided directly by the manufacturer, and others by Allstate.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBay Presidents Day Sale
- Save 15% on select purchases (save up to $100) – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY15)
- Refurb Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $160 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY15)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55) – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY15)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $68 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY15)
- Refurb Bose Fames Alto for $89 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY15)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $182 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY15)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $237 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY15)
Wireless audio
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Media Streamers
Charging
- AT&T 10W wireless charging pad & cable for $5 – AT&T
- RAVPower 30W 2-port USB wall charger for $12 – Newegg
Other