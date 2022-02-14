Sci-fi and fantasy book publisher Tor is giving away three free eBooks today. Best Buy is offering a 3-month subscription to music streaming service Tidal for just one penny. And if you’re in the market for a new laptop and you’re not holding out for a model with a brand new Intel Alder Lake or AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor, there are a lot of good deals on models with last year’s processors.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Tidal HiFi, HiFi Plus, or HiFi Plus Family 3-month subscription for $0.01 – Best Buy
- Pandora Plus or Premium 1-month subscription for $0.01 – Best Buy
- 3 eBooks (from Martha Wells, Emily Tesh, and C.L. Polk) for free – Tor
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $109 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $499 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″QLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5000U for $550 and up – HP
- Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
- HP Pavilion Laptop 13″ w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $720 – HP
- HP Pavilion Laptop 14″ w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $760 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $900 – HP
Other
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 – UltimateEars (or Amazon)
- Earfun Free 2 true wireless earbuds for $32 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: EFRE2WC14)
- Anker charging accessories for up to 40% off – Amazon
- Samson Q2U USB & XLR microphone for $50 – B&H (clip coupon)