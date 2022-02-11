Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s Valentine’s Day device deals continue with up to 50% off on some products including Fire tablets. And Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale with discounts across a wide range of product categories.

Meanwhile if you’re in the market for a thin and light laptop, Dell is offering an XPS 13 model with an Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake processor for just $700, and BuyDig has a 2.2 pound LG Ultra 13″ laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor on sale for just $499. While neither is exactly state of the art, those prices represent deep discounts over the original list prices for these ultraportable notebooks.

LG Ultra 13″ laptop

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Media streamers

Wireless audio

Store Sales

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.