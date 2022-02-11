Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s Valentine’s Day device deals continue with up to 50% off on some products including Fire tablets. And Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale with discounts across a wide range of product categories.

Meanwhile if you’re in the market for a thin and light laptop, Dell is offering an XPS 13 model with an Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake processor for just $700, and BuyDig has a 2.2 pound LG Ultra 13″ laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor on sale for just $499. While neither is exactly state of the art, those prices represent deep discounts over the original list prices for these ultraportable notebooks.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

