Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon’s Valentine’s Day device deals continue with up to 50% off on some products including Fire tablets. And Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale with discounts across a wide range of product categories.
Meanwhile if you’re in the market for a thin and light laptop, Dell is offering an XPS 13 model with an Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake processor for just $700, and BuyDig has a 2.2 pound LG Ultra 13″ laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor on sale for just $499. While neither is exactly state of the art, those prices represent deep discounts over the original list prices for these ultraportable notebooks.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $400 and up – Microsoft Store
- LG Ultra 2.2 pound 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $499 – BuyDig
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
Tablets
- Amazon Fire tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $120 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
Media streamers
- Onn UHD Android TV media streamer for $20 – Walmart
- Roku Express 4K+ media streamer for $29 – Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Google Store
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K media streamer for $45 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $45 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K media streamer for $69 – Walmart
Wireless audio
- Select JBL true wireless earbuds for half price – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless earbuds for $110 – Best Buy
Store Sales
- Amazon devices for up to 50% off – Amazon
- 24-hour Flash Sale – Best Buy