Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Windbound for free this week. And Humble Bundle is offering a bundle of up to seven PC games from the Epic Games Store including Saints Row: The Third, Kindgoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Mortal Shell in a name-your price deal. Pay $15 for all the games or pay a lower price for one or three.

Meanwhile Amazon is running its own bundle deal – you can get a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and a Starz Prime Video Channel subscription for just $1 per month for up to three months.

Paying for them separately would normally cost you $17 per month, so even if you only want the music or the video portion of the bundle, it’s a pretty good deal. The only catch? The deal is only open to new subscribers.

