The Epic Games Store is giving away Windbound for free this week. And Humble Bundle is offering a bundle of up to seven PC games from the Epic Games Store including Saints Row: The Third, Kindgoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Mortal Shell in a name-your price deal. Pay $15 for all the games or pay a lower price for one or three.
Meanwhile Amazon is running its own bundle deal – you can get a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and a Starz Prime Video Channel subscription for just $1 per month for up to three months.
Paying for them separately would normally cost you $17 per month, so even if you only want the music or the video portion of the bundle, it’s a pretty good deal. The only catch? The deal is only open to new subscribers.
Downloads & Streaming
- Windbound PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 7 PC games – Humble Epic Games Store Celebration
- Starz + Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $1/month for up to 3 months – Amazon
- TIDAL HiFi 3-month subscription for $1 (or HiFi Plus for $2) – Tidal
- Save up to 70% on select anime movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
- Some of the Best from Tor.com eBook with 21 sci-fi & fantasy short stories for free – Tor
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $50 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $55 and up – Amazon
Audio
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds for $51 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Refurb Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $69 – VIP Outlet (via Newegg)
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Buds pro (violet) true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $107 – Woot
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $150 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Networking
- eero Pro 6 WiFi router for $183 – Amazon (coupon: EERO)
- eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi router system (2-pack) for $319 – Amazon (coupon: EERO)
- eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi rotuer system (3-pack) for $479 – Amazon (coupon: EERO)
Other