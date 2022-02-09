Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Jabra’s Elite 75t and 85t true wireless earbuds have received excellent reviews since they were released in early and late 2020, respectively. But their relatively high price tags might have put them out of reach of budget-conscious shoppers.
Now Jabra is offering deep discounts on refurbished models with prices as low as $51. While these are refurbished, they’re described as coming in “like new” condition and they come with a 2-year warranty.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- AKG Y500 wireless headphones for $40 – Harman Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Note 3S true wireless earbuds for $40 – Best Buy
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds w/2-year warranty for $51 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $65 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds w/2-year warranty for $80 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga Active Noise Cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $100 – Lenovo
- Save 15% sitewide on Mpow products – Mpow (coupon: LOVE15)
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $249 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook FHD convertible w/Athlon Gold 3150C/4GB/32GB for $349 – Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-in-1 Chrome OS tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook FHD convertible w/Ryzen 3 3250C/4GB/128GB for $450 – Lenovo
Windows laptops
- Asus E210MA 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $150 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $899 – Lenovo
Smartphones
- Moto G100 smartphone w/SD870/8GB/128GB for $450 – Lenovo
- Motorola Edge (2021) smartphone w/SD778G/8GB/256GB for $500 – Lenovo
Other
- Lenovo Presidents Day Sale – Lenovo
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $99 – Best Buy