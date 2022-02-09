Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Jabra’s Elite 75t and 85t true wireless earbuds have received excellent reviews since they were released in early and late 2020, respectively. But their relatively high price tags might have put them out of reach of budget-conscious shoppers.

Now Jabra is offering deep discounts on refurbished models with prices as low as $51. While these are refurbished, they’re described as coming in “like new” condition and they come with a 2-year warranty.

Jabra Elite 75t

