Samsung is holding an event Thursday to introduce the Galaxy S22 smartphone family as well as the new (and frequently leaked) Galaxy Tab S8 line of premium Android tablets with beefy specs that will most likely be accompanied by beefy price tags.
But you know what won’t break the bank? A slightly older Samsung tablet… especially if you’re willing to pick up an open box item to save a few extra bucks. Quick Ship Electronics is offering a bunch of deals on Samsung tablets including the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE. And while these are open box devices, they all come with a 1-year warranty.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Samsung tablets
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/32GB for $100 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay w/1-year warranty)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (new) for $120 and up – Samsung
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/64GB for $219 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay w/1-year warranty)
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/128GB for $250 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay w/1-year warranty)
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/64GB for $349 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay w/1-year warranty)
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle eReaders for up to $40 off – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $40 – Amazon (coupon: 40SHOW5)
- Amazon Echo smart speakers & displays for up to $40 off – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV devices for up to $50 off – Amazon
Chromecast
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Google store
- Chromecast with Google TV and 3month HBO Max subscription for $55 – Google Store
Other
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $42 – Amazon
- Lenovo Select FHD webcam for $28 – Lenovo (via eBay)