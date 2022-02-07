Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running Valentine’s Day sales on Fire tablets and TV streamers as well as Kindle eReaders – in addition to already-discounted prices, you can save an extra $20 when you buy two Kindle devices, presumably one for you and one for your partner (or anyone else).

One of my favorite deals? The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is on sale for $120, which is $40 off its usual price.

While it costs $10 more than the standard Kindle Paperwhite, the Kids edition comes with a protective cover, a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and a a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. It’s also physically identical to the regular Kindle Paperwhite – you just need to add a kid’s profile when you first set up the device, but then you can delete it and use the device like a normal Paperwhite, which is what I’ve been doing since I picked one up last year.

Overall, I think it’s well worth paying an extra $10 even if all you want is the protective case/cover.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon Tablets

Other Tablets

eReaders

Wireless audio

Media Streamers

Downloads & Streaming

Other