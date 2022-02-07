Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running Valentine’s Day sales on Fire tablets and TV streamers as well as Kindle eReaders – in addition to already-discounted prices, you can save an extra $20 when you buy two Kindle devices, presumably one for you and one for your partner (or anyone else).
One of my favorite deals? The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is on sale for $120, which is $40 off its usual price.
While it costs $10 more than the standard Kindle Paperwhite, the Kids edition comes with a protective cover, a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and a a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. It’s also physically identical to the regular Kindle Paperwhite – you just need to add a kid’s profile when you first set up the device, but then you can delete it and use the device like a normal Paperwhite, which is what I’ve been doing since I picked one up last year.
Overall, I think it’s well worth paying an extra $10 even if all you want is the protective case/cover.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $140 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $140 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $140 – Amazon
Other Tablets
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $120 – Samsung
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/64GB for $200 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 + pen + keyboard for $300 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE w/4GB/64GB for $450 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE w/6GB/128GB for $470 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13″ OLED Chrome OS 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon (or 2 for $100 w/coupon: 2PACK)
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $70 – Amazon (or 2 for $120 w/coupon: 2PACK)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $110 – Amazon (or 2 for $200 w/coupon: 2PACK)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $120 – Amazon (or 2 for $220 w/coupon: 2PACK)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $145 – Amazon (or 2 for $270 w/coupon: 2PACK)
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 true wireless earbuds for $39 – meh
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Jabra (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $103 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Onn UHD 4K Android TV media streamer for $20 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ (2021) for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $45 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $69 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar for $98 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar Pro for $150 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Tidal HiFi individual or family plan 3-month subscription for $1 – Tidal (new users only)
- Tidal HiFi Plus individual or family plan 3-month subscription for $2 – Tidal (new users only)
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle romance eBooks – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 13 PC games – Humble Bundle
Other
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $500 – Amazon
- Save up to 31% on PNY memory & storage – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 8TB external desktop HDD for $150 – Best Buy