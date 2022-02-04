Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Microsoft Store is holding an Anime Month sale which means, among other things, you can pick up the complete run of Cowboy Bebop for $5. Amazon is running a sale on select Kindle mystery and thriller eBooks, and if you’re looking for something to read them on, Woot has a sale on refurbished Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders with prices starting as low as $20.
And speaking of Amazon, you may have heard that the company is raising the price of its Amazon Prime membership for the first time in four years. The membership, which includes perks like free shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video will cost $139 starting February 18, 2022. But if you sign up before then you can lock in the current price for a year and save $20.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 70% on select anime movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
- Cowboy Bebop complete series for $5 – Microsoft Store
- Samurai Champloo complete series for $5 – Microsoft Store
- Attack on Titan for $5 per season – Microsoft Store
- Serial Experiments Lain complete series for $5 – Microsoft Store
- Select mystery & thriller Kindle eBooks for $4 or less – Amazon
- Amazon Prime annual membership for $119 – Amazon (price goes up to $139 on Feb 18)
Tablets & eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Fire & Kindle devices for $20 and up – Woot
- Onn 8″ HD Android 11 Go tablet w/2GB/32GB for $69 – Walmart
- Onn 10.1″ HD Android 11 Go tablet w/2GB/32GB for $98 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 Chromebook w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $205 – Walmart
- Kobo Nia 6″ eReader for $80 – Walmart
- Kobo Clara HD 6″ eReader for $89 – Walmart
- Kobo Elipsa Pack 10.3″ E ink slate, stylus & cover for $319 – Walmart
PCs & accessories
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $640 – Amazon
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $55 – Amazon
- Refurb TP-Link Archer AX21 AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $50 – B&H
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $20 – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K media streamer & sound bar for $90 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: VDAY15OFF)
Other
- Save 15% on select purchases of $25 or more (up to $500 savings) – eBay (coupon: VDAY15OFF)
- Motorola Edge 5G smartphone w/SD765/6GB/256GB 2-pack for $700 – Lenovo
- Jackery 240Wh portable power station for $169 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Secondipity (via eBay)