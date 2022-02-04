Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Microsoft Store is holding an Anime Month sale which means, among other things, you can pick up the complete run of Cowboy Bebop for $5. Amazon is running a sale on select Kindle mystery and thriller eBooks, and if you’re looking for something to read them on, Woot has a sale on refurbished Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders with prices starting as low as $20.

And speaking of Amazon, you may have heard that the company is raising the price of its Amazon Prime membership for the first time in four years. The membership, which includes perks like free shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video will cost $139 starting February 18, 2022. But if you sign up before then you can lock in the current price for a year and save $20.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

