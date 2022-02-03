Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Woot is running a sale on refurbished Amazon Kindle eReaders and Fire tablets, which means you can pick up a fairly recent Kindle for as little as $35 or a previous-gen Fire HD 10 for $70. But since Amazon’s tablets ship with a fork of Android called Fire OS, you’ll need to perform a bit of brain surgery to convince them to run the Google Play Store.
Don’t want to go through the hassle? You can also pick up a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $100 today, which is $60 off the list price for this tablet. It features a MediaTek MT8768N processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and ships with Android 11 software and full support for Google Play, no hacks required.
Tablets & eReaders
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/32GB & book cover for $100 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay w/1-year warranty)
- Refurbished Amazon Kindle & Fire devices for $20 and up – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (2019) for $35 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $60 and up – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) for $40 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) for $50 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $70 – Woot
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15″ w/Ryzen 7 4980U/8GB/512GB for $1289 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephryus 14″ gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB for $1250 – Best Buy
Other
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Refurb Bose Noise cancelling Headphones 700 for $279 – Bose (via eBay)